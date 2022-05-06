The controversial Saudi Arabia backed event is due to get underway next month with the first of eight series events in 2022.

Eight events will take place between June and October with some big names from the PGA Tour potentially taking part.

The ‘Super Golf League’ or (SGL) is owned by LIV Golf, which is financed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia.

The tournament has been the centre of much controversy in the sport since proposals first came to light in 2019.

Here is everything we know so far about the series including when and where it will take place and who is taking part:

When does the LIV Golf Invitational start?

The first of eight SGL events is scheduled to take place on June 11, 2022.

Seven more series events will then be played in July, September and October.

The final event of the series is due to take place on October 30.

Where is the LIV Golf Invitational taking place?

The first series event, on June 11, is due to take place at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire, England.

Five of the eight events are due to take place across the USA with the other two set to be played in Thailand and Saudi Arabia respectively.

Here are the dates and venues of the eight proposed series events:

June 11 - Centurion Club, Hertfordshire, England

July 3 - Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, Portland, Oregon, USA

July 31 - Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Bedminster, New Jersey, USA

September 4 - The International Golf Club, Boston, Massachusetts, USA

September 18 - Rich Harvest Farms, Chicago, Illinois, USA

October 9 - Stonehill, Bangkok, Thailand

October 16 - Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

October 30 - Trump National, Doral, Miami, USA

The 54-hole tournaments will have no cut and will feature 48 players drafted into 12 four-man teams.

Who is taking part in the LIV Golf Invitational series?

No players have officially committed to the first LIV Golf Invitational series event.

However, many have applied for waivers from the PGA Tour to play in the three-round tournament.

Former world number one Lee Westwood is the most recent big name to do so, following the likes of Phil Mickelson, Robert Garrigus and Richard Bland while many others like Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy have publicly distanced themselves from the events.

What did Lee Westwood and Justin Rose say about LIV Golf invitational?

Lee Westwood is the latest big name to apply for a wavier from the PGA that would allow him to compete in the series.

He said: “We’ve played European Tour events in Saudi Arabia,”

“I’ve had releases from the PGA Tour saying that I can go play in Saudi Arabia. It’s been no problem to them in previous years.

“Formula 1 race there. Newcastle is owned partly by people from Saudi Arabia. There’s been fights there. I think there’s been snooker and darts there as well. Golf is not the first sport to have links with Saudi Arabia, but it seems to be coming under more scrutiny than anywhere else.

“Whether you think that’s right or now is the individual’s opinion.”

Offering a different perspective, 2013 US Open winner Justin Rose has said: “You have to make decisions that are right for you,”

“You are a professional golfer, it’s your job. If there is an opportunity and it is valid, then it is an avenue that should be open and available to you.”

“That is the eternal question no one knows the answer to.