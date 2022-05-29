EasyJet has announced that more than 200 flights will be cancelled over the half-term break

Thousands of passengers have had their flights cancelled at short notice as travel chaos returns across the UK as the half-term break begins.

EasyJet has announced that more than 200 flights will be cancelled from London Gatwick over the 10 days from May 28 to June 6.

Sign up to our Travel Guide newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after the airline had to cancel another 200 flights on Thursday (26 May) due to an IT systems error.

Tui has also confirmed a “small number” of flight cancellations and delays on Saturday (28 May), blaming “various operational and supply chain issues”.

British Airways also had several cancellations over the weekend - with most of the impacted flights departing from Heathrow.

Meanwhile, there have also been lengthy queues at other airports across the UK including Manchester, Stansted and Bristol, as well as Gatwick.

Which EasyJet flights have been cancelled?

Gatwick is set to be badly impacted by the easyJet cancellations, with the airline warning that around 24 flights per day will be cancelled at the airport.

Here are all of the confirmed cancellations from Gatwick, according to the website Flight Aware:

Glasgow Int’l (GLA / EGPF): Mon 20:25 BST

Marco Polo Int’l (Marco Polo Venice) (VCE / LIPZ): Mon 18:10 BST

Krakow Int’l (KRK / EPKK): Mon 17:35 BST

Valencia (VLC / LEVC): Mon 16:55 BST

Orio al Serio Int’l (BGY / LIME): Mon 10:50 BST

Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas (MAD / LEMD): Mon 07:20 BST

Malpensa Int’l (MXP / LIMC): Mon 06:55 BST

Geneva Cointrin Int’l (GVA / LSGG): Mon 06:45 BST

Bilbao (BIO / LEBB): Mon 06:45 BST

Palermo Int’l (Punta Raisi Falcone-Borsellino) (PMO / LICJ): Mon 05:50 BST

Munich Int’l (MUC / EDDM): Sun 18:25 BST

Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas (MAD / LEMD): Sun 17:40 BST

Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS / EHAM): Sun 17:30 BST

Berlin-Brandenburg (BER / EDDB): Sun 17:00 BST

Athens Int’l, Eleftherios Venizelos (ATH / LGAV): Sun 14:35 BST

Porto / Oporto (OPO / LPPR): Sun 12:50 BST

Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport (BUD / LHBP): Sun 12:00 BST

Václav Havel Airport (PRG / LKPR): Sun 09:00 BST

Rinas Mother Teresa (TIA / LATI): Sun 09:00 BST

Berlin-Brandenburg (BER / EDDB): Sun 08:30 BST

George Best Belfast City (BHD / EGAC): Sun 07:40 BST

Montpellier (MPL / LFMT): Sun 07:30 BST

Naples Int’l (Capodichino) (NAP / LIRN): Sun 06:20 BST

Sofia Airport (SOF / LBSF): Sun 06:10 BST

Ibiza (IBZ / LEIB): Sun 05:35 BST

There are also a number of departures delayed from Gatwick - including easyJet and British Airways flights.

Which Tui flights have been cancelled?

Tui cancelled three flights from Birmingham, two from Gatwick and one from Manchester on Saturday (28 May).

There does not appear to be any cancellations so far on Sunday.

Are there any other cancellations at UK airports today?

Bristol airport currently only has one cancellation - a KLM flight to Amsterdam - but a number of easyJet flights are facing delays.

There are several British Airways flights that are delayed at London Heathrow, while Luton is seeing delays on easyJet, Ryanair and Wizz Air departures.

There are no reported delays or cancellations at London Stansted, while Birmingham only has one cancelled flight - a KLM service to Amsterdam.

Manchester airport has been hit by a number of delays from airlines including easyJet, Turkish Airlines and Ryanair.

However, there are currently only two departures that have been cancelled - one to Amsterdam and the other to the Isle of Man.

Liverpool, Belfast and Glasgow currently have no cancellations but all have delayed flights, with easyJet services being impacted the most.

Edinburgh also has several easyJet flights delayed and one cancellation - an incoming flight from Madrid.

Why are flights being cancelled?

Easyjet said the cancellations over half-term were “necessary to provide reliable services over this busy period”.

The 200 flights that were cancelled on Thursday (26 May) were down to an error with their IT systems.

However, travel expert Simon Calder told Northern Ireland’s Good Morning Ulster programme earlier this week that easyJet “is in a right old mess because it hasn’t got enough staff for the flights it needs to operate this summer."

Meanwhile, Tui said the cancellations were down to “various operational and supply chain issues”.

What has easyJet and Tui said about the cancellations and delays?

EasyJet has apologised for cancelling several flights saying that it was “necessary to provide reliable services over this busy period”.

A spokeswoman for the company said in a statement: “We have taken the decision to make advance cancellations of around 24 Gatwick flights per day starting from tomorrow 28 May until 6 June.

“We are very sorry for the late notice of some of these cancellations and inconvenience caused for customers booked on these flights, however we believe this is necessary to provide reliable services over this busy period.

“Customers are being informed from today (Friday) and provided with the option to rebook their flight or receive a refund and can apply for compensation in line with regulations.”

“Over the next week we will be operating around 1700 flights per day, with around a quarter of these operating to and from Gatwick.”

A Tui spokesperson said: “We would like to apologise for the inconvenience to customers who have experienced flight delays or a flight cancellation.

“Delays have been caused due to a combination of factors and we are doing everything we can to keep customers updated, and will provide refreshments and, where appropriate, provide hotel accommodation.

“Where we have made the difficult decision to cancel a small number of flights, customers will receive a full refund within 14 days and we will contact them directly to help them try and find another holiday.

“We would like to thank our customers for their understanding and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

What happens when your flight is cancelled?

An airline that cancels a flight is required to provide an alternative departure on the same day if one is available – even if it means buying a ticket on rival carrier.