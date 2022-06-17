The airport is reducing the number of daily flights to help passengers ‘experience a more reliable service’

Gatwick Airport is cutting the number of daily flights over the busy summer period to help tackle staff shortages.

It comes after the Department for Transport and the Civil Aviation Authority warned airlines to review their summer timetables to ensure they are “deliverable” after thousands of passengers have been hit with cancellations and delays.

Huge queues have been reported across the UK’s major airports in recent weeks, including Gatwick, Manchester and Bristol, with some passengers forced to wait more than four hours.

Which flights are being cancelled?

The London airport is planning to limit its daily flights to 825 in July and 850 in August, down from a reported 900 daily flights during the same period in previous years.

The airport is yet to confirm which flights will be cancelled as part of the reduced schedule, but it said the vast majority of flights over the summer will operate as normal.

Any passengers who are affected by changes to schedules should be contacted if their flights are cancelled.

Stewart Wingate, chief executive of Gatwick Airport, said: “As has already been the case, the vast majority of flights over the summer will operate as normal, and the steps taken today mean that our passengers can expect a more reliable and better standard of service, while also improving conditions for staff working at the airport.

“I am immensely grateful to all our staff for their tireless work over the last few months to get the airport back up and running, and for helping get passengers away on their travels.”

Why is the airport cutting flights?

Gatwick said the reason for “temporarily moderating its rate of growth” for two months is to help passengers “experience a more reliable and better standard of service”.

It said the reduced number of daily flights will allow airlines to manage more predictable timetables and help the ground handling companies during the school holidays, and stressed that the vast majority of scheduled summer flights will operate as normal.

A review of its operations found that several Gatwick-based companies are continuing to operate with a severe lack of staff over the summer holiday period, and if the issue was not addressed, passengers could face queues, delays and cancellations.

Flight disruption has been affecting passengers for many months now, with the situation worsening due to a rise in demand over the half-term school holidays and the four-day Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The aviation industry said it is suffering from staff shortages after letting thousands of people go during the Covid pandemic.

During the Jubilee bank holiday week, more than 150 flights were cancelled across the UK on the eve of the celebrations. Gatwick said it operated around 800 flights a day during this week.

Mr Wingate added: “Gatwick prepared well for the restart of international travel by successfully reopening our South Terminal and we have now successfully recruited 400 new colleagues to help us process passengers quickly through security this summer.

“We are also working closely with our airlines to avoid disruption to passengers this summer, and while more newly recruited staff will start work in coming weeks, we know it will be a busy summer.

“However, it is clear that during the Jubilee week a number of companies operating at the airport struggled in particular, because of staff shortages.

“By taking decisive action now, we aim to help the ground handlers – and also our airlines – to better match their flying programmes with their available resources.”

Minister suggests airport staff ‘work longer hours’

Business minister Paul Scully has suggested that one solution to airport chaos is for staff to work longer hours if they want to.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: “There are a record number of vacancies – 1.3 million vacancies across the country in all manner of sectors – but there are also people who have recalibrated what they want to do when they were on furlough.

“We want to make sure that those people that are not necessarily working full time, through Universal Credit we can get them back in to work to be more productive, if that suits them, and obviously match them up with the sectors where there are those vacancies.”