Parts of the UK have recorded a rise in Covid cases since early June, fuelled by the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron variants

The UK could be facing a new wave of Covid infections as parts of the country are showing early signs of an increase, figures show.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) up to 2 June indicate three counties in England and Northern Ireland are starting to see a rise in cases.

Parts of the UK are showing early signs of an increase in Covid infections (Photo: Getty Images)

Why are Covid infections rising?

The recent rise in Covid cases is thought to have been fuelled by an increase in infections from the BA.4 and BA.4 Omicron variants.

The BA.2 variant continues to account for the bulk of infections across the UK, but ONS figures suggest these newer variants are now on the rise.

A total of 989,800 people in the UK were estimated to have been infected with Covid in the week to 2 June, up from 953,900 the previous week.

The jump marks the first time total infections have gone up week-on-week since the end of March, when the number hit a record 4.9 million at the peak of the Omicron BA.2 wave.

The ONS said: “Across all four UK countries, the percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 compatible with Omicron variants BA.1, BA.4 and BA.5 increased in the week ending June 2 2022.”

The BA.4 and BA.5 variants are new strains of Omicron that were recently classified by the UK Health Security Agency as “variants of concern”.

Analysis found both variants were likely to have a “growth advantage” over BA.2, which is currently still the dominant Covid strain in the UK.

Initial findings suggest both BA.4 and BA.5 have a degree of “immune escape”, meaning the immune system can no longer recognise or fight a virus, which is likely to contribute to their growth advantage over BA.2, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Where are infections increasing?

All four UK nations have seen a slight rise in the prevalence of the virus, although the ONS describes the trend in Scotland and Wales as “uncertain”.

In England, 797,500 people were estimated to have tested positive for Covid last week – the equivalent of about one in 70. This is up week on week from 784,100, which was also about one in 70.

Three Covid hotspots are emerging among the regions of England, with infections estimated to have increased in the North West, London and the South East.

Eastern England has also shown early signs of an increase, the ONS said.

Meanwhile, Covid levels have dropped in the South West and the West Midlands, while the trend in all other English regions was “uncertain”.

Northern Ireland has seen infections rise for the second week in a row to 27,700 people, or one in 65, up from 24,300 people, or one in 75.

A total of 124,100 people in Scotland are estimated to have had the virus last week, or one in 40, up from 105,900, or one in 50.

Wales has seen infections increase very slightly to an estimated 40,500 people, or one in 75, up from 39,600, also one in 75.

What symptoms should I look for?

The NHS extended its list of Covid symptoms earlier this year to reflect the wider array of signs that could indicate possible infection.

People are now urged to look for the following:

a high temperature or shivering (chills) – a high temperature means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)

a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or 3 or more coughing episodes in 24 hours

a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

shortness of breath

feeling tired or exhausted

an aching body

a headache

a sore throat

a blocked or runny nose

loss of appetite

diarrhoea

feeling sick or being sick

The legal requirement to self-isolate after a positive Covid test ended across the UK earlier this year, with the governments instead asking people to take “personal responsibility”.