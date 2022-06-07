NationalWorld compiles a list of all of the cancelled flights from major airports across the UK as travel chaos continues

Thousands of airline passengers are facing fresh disruption as widespread flight cancellations continue.

Airlines have been inundated with calls from customers worried the chaos will carry on and ruin their summer holidays.

Flights from London Gatwick have been the worst affected, however, other airports have also faced cancellations, delays and long queues.

NationalWorld has compiled a list of all the flight cancellations at other UK airports including Bristol, Luton, Manchester and Birmingham.

Flight cancellations from Bristol

EasyJet U2393 flight to Inverness: Tues 7 June 10:35am

EasyJet U26177 flight to Olbia: Tues 7 June 12:15pm

EasyJet U26241 flight to Bilbao: Tues 7 June 13:20pm

EasyJet U26121 flight to Bordeaux: Tues 7 June 13:50pm

EasyJet U26235 flight to Paris Orly: Tues 7 June 16:10pm

EasyJet U2405 flight to Glasgow Intl: Tues 7 June 16:20pm

EasyJet U26035 flight to Madrid: Tues 7 June 17:55pm

EasyJet U26157 flight to Geneva: Tues 7 June 18:15pm

Flight cancellations from Luton

EasyJet U22366 flight to Lisbon: Tues 7 June 13:10pm

EasyJet U22454 flight to Palermo: Tues 7 June 14:15pm

EasyJet U22166 flight to Amsterdam: Tues 7 June 19:30pm

Flight cancellations from Manchester

EasyJet U21888 flight to Munich: Tues 7 June 19:00pm

EasyJet U2138 flight to Belfast International: Tues 7 June 22:10pm

Flight cancellations from Birmingham

There are currently no cancelled flights from Birmingham Airport.

However, there are a few delays throughout the day affecting Jet2 flights - for example to Alicante, Dubrovnik, and Santorini.

Flight cancellations from Edinburgh

EasyJet U26926 flight to Amsterdam: Tues 7 June 19:00pm

Loganair LM398 flight to Orkney Kirkwall: Tues 7 June 19:05pm

Flight cancellations from Belfast International

EasyJet U2137 flight to Manchester: Tues 7 June 20:45pm

What have airport managers said?

The head of customer operations at Bristol Airport has apologised after weeks of long queues.

A lack of staff has been partly blamed for disruption and delays.

A jobs fair is due to take place on Thursday to try to fill the remaining 100 vacancies at the airport, which lost 400 staff during the pandemic.

Richard Thomasson, head of customer operations, said: “We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused, we do share their frustration.

“My reassurance to customers going forward is that we are doing all we can to shore up those numbers.”

He added: “We’ll continue to work with our airlines to minimise disruption and for those very small amount of customers who have missed their flight, we will work with our airlines so that they get to their holiday as soon as they can.”

Manchester Airport apologised for delays at check-in desks and baggage reclaim in a statement.

The statement read: “We are aware of challenge being faced by a number of airlines and handling agents, which is leading to delays at check-in and baggage reclaim for some passengers.

“We are in contact with the senior management teams of the relevant airlines and ground handlers to understand the cause of these issues, and to support their efforts to resolve them as quickly as possible.”