Northern Ireland election results mean that Sinn Féin is the largest party with the most seats in the Stormont Assembly

Northern Ireland’s Assembly election results have named Sinn Féin as the biggest party for the first time.

Sinn Féin, who won a total of 27 seats at the latest election, are a nationalist party that believe in the unification of Ireland.

Northern Ireland was created in 1921 after the partition of Ireland.

It is the fourth region in the UK, and talks of Sinn Féin becoming the largest political party in the Northern Ireland Assembly has led to many asking questions about whether there will be an Irish border poll.

Here’s everything you need to know about who Sinn Féin are, who their leader is and if there could be a border poll for a united Ireland.

Who are Sinn Féin?

Sinn Féin is an Irish republican political party that recently won the most seats in Northern Ireland’s assembly elections.

The name Sinn Féin means for ourselves, or we ourselves in Irish.

The party has had roots in Irish politics since 1905 - before Ireland was partitioned.

However, it grew in popularity in the 1970s, when it became the political wing of the IRA during the Troubles.

Sinn Féin is the biggest nationalist party in Northern Ireland, with 27 assembly members in Northern Ireland’s parliament.

It also has seven MPs in the House of Commons, but they do not take their seats.

They also have a political presence in Ireland, with 36 TDs in the Dáil (Irish Parliament), making them the official opposition party.

Who is Michelle O’Neill?

Michelle O’Neill, leader of Sinn Fein in Northern Ireland, at the election count in Magherafelt. (Pic: Getty Images)

Michelle O’Neill is the Vice-President of Sinn Féin and the party’s political leader in Northern Ireland.

From the village of Clonoe in County Tyrone, she became involved with politics as a teenager after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

She was first elected in 2005 as a councillor for Dungannon, later becoming the first female mayor.

In 2007, she was elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly for the first time to represent Mid Ulster.

From 2020, she served as Northern Ireland’s deputy first minister, right up until the Assembly collapsed in February 2022.

What do the results of Northern Ireland’s election mean?

The results of the Northern Ireland election mean that Sinn Féin is the largest party in Northern Ireland with the most seats in the Stormont Assembly.

Sinn Féin are in the position to nominate the First Minister of Northern Ireland for the first time.

There have been concerns throughout the Unionist community that with Sinn Féin now holding a majority there may be a border poll for Irish unification.

Will there be a Sinn Féin First Minister?

Under the power sharing agreement for the Northern Ireland Assembly, there must be representatives from the largest Unionist and Nationalist parties.

The two largest parties must nominate a first and deputy minister who will work together in the Assembly.

Michelle O’Neil will be nominated for the role as First Minister by Sinn Féin, but so far the second largest party, the DUP, have said they will not nominate a deputy minister.

The DUP state they will not go into power over the Northern Ireland Protocol, which was brought in after Brexit and puts a trade border with Northern Ireland and the UK down the Irish Sea.

If the DUP do not nominate a deputy minister, then the Northern Ireland Assembly will not be able to establish.

Northern Ireland’s previous government collapsed in February 2022 after the then DUP First Minister resigned due to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis is set to meet with leaders on 9 May to try and come to an agreement.

In a statement he said: “We have to address the outstanding issues relating to the Northern Ireland Protocol, and we want to do that by agreement with the EU, but as we have always made clear, we will not shy away from taking further steps if necessary.

“However, the people of Northern Ireland need a stable and accountable government that delivers on the issues that are important to them. That is why we urge the parties to come together and form an Executive.”

Will there be a border poll?

Sinn Fein’s goal is the unification of Ireland and the party is committed to holding a border poll, calling on the British and Irish governments to set a date for one in their manifesto.

On 6 May, Party Leader Mary Lou McDonald said that planning for a border referendum needs to begin.

McDonald said: “I believe that the referendum would be possible within a five-year timeframe, but much more importantly, I believe the preparation needs to start now”

However, under the rules for a referendum, outlined in the Good Friday Agreement, a border poll can only be called by the UK government’s secretary of state for Northern Ireland if it appears that the majority of voters want a united Ireland.

Even though Sinn Fein is now the largest party in Northern Ireland, the election has seen an increase of support for the Alliance Party, which has no position on a border poll.

Last month, a poll conducted by the Institute of Irish Studies-University of Liverpool/Irish News suggested support for a united Ireland stood at 30%, with 45.3% against.

Oliver Dowden, Conservative party chairman confirmed on Sky News that he would follow the rules for the border poll if the majority of voters wanted this.