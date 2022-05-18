Lewis Hamilton will be eager to begin his challenge for an eighth Formula One drivers’ world championship in 2022, as Max Verstappen will look to defend his 2021 crown

Following an enthralling end to the 2021 season, F1 fans eagerly anticipated the start of the next campaign, and, now five races in, the season has not disappointed.

Drivers’ champion Max Verstappen will look to defend his maiden title with the eyes of the world on the Red Bull driver to perform under the pressures of expectancy.

Seven time world champion Lewis Hamilton, of Mercedes had hoped to fight to win his eigth Championship title this year after losing to Verstappen in the final lap of Abu Dhabi but Mercedes have been off the mark from the get go with Hamilton currently in sixth position in the drivers’ standings.

Charles Leclerc leads the way with Ferrari returning to their winnings way once more in this 2022 season. However, with Verstappen edging closer behind the remainder of the season looks set to become an intense battle between the Monegasque and the Dutchman.

Here’s all you need to know about the 2022 Formula 1 season...

Where will the next F1 2022 Grand Prix take place?

After the excitment of two Middle-East races, Australia, Imola and Miami, the Grand Prix heads back to Europe for the Spanish GP this Sunday 22 May 2022.

Podium celebrations at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix

When is Silverstone 2022?

The British Grand Prix signalled the return of capacity crowds to sporting events amid the Covid pandemic in 2021.

Lewis Hamilton returned to form on a Silverstone track he knows so well, but will he be able to emulate this achievement next season.

In 2022, the British GP is scheduled to take place on 3 July.

How many F1 2022 Grand Prix races have been confirmed?

There had been a record breaking 23 Grand Prix races confirmed for 2022, but the FIA have recently announced that the Russian GP will not be replaced this year and the calendar will therefore return to its usual 22 races.

It is likely that the Las Vegas Grand Prix will act as the replacement for Sochi from 2023 onwards.

Full list of F1 2022 Grand Prix races

Australia, Canada and Japan are all expected to return to the F1 2022 calendar after missing out on the last two years due to the Covid pandemic.

20 March, Bahrain

27 March, Saudi Arabia

10 April, Australia

24 April, Emilia Romagna

8 May, Miami

22 May, Spain

29 May, Monaco

12 June, Azerbaijan

19 June, Canada

3 July, United Kingdom

10 July, Austria

24 July, France

31 July, Hungary

28 August, Belgium

4 September, Netherlands

11 September, Italy

2 October, Singapore

9 October, Japan

23 October, USA

30 October, Mexico

13 November, Brazil

20 November, Abu Dhabi

Who is in contention for the F1 2022 drivers’ world championship?

The most likely options are between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen who have shared the titles between them so far in this championship.

Leclerc took the first and third win of the season while Verstappen has managed to win every race he has finished.