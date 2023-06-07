The 46-year-old became the first racer to die at this year's Isle of Man TT on Tuesday (6 June)

The Isle of Man TT is a race that attracts the greatest motorsport racers from across the country and Europe, but it is widely revered for being one of the most dangerous, causing nearly 300 tragic deaths.

This year's event has taken its first life after Spaniard Raul Torras Martinez died in the first Supertwin race on Tuesday (6 June).

Its dreaded Mountain Course stretches across 37.3 miles and is made up of the majestic island's narrow roads, crowded forestry and rural grounds. Races around the Isle of Man have been run since as early as 1907 - TT races, Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT for example.

Last year's race saw the death of father and son Roger Stockton, 56, and 21-year-old passenger Bradley, from Crewe. They died following an incident at Ago's Leap on the final lap of the second sidecar race, while four others also passed away at the 2022 event.

Just last month, Gary Thompson, head of the TT told Sky News that drivers have to ‘accept the risks’ but insisted the event was ‘doing more than ever to improve safety.’ He said: "We try to manage risk much better than was done in the past. The riders sign on, they know that risk. And, almost for them, that’s the challenge. For us, we manage that risk without taking away that challenge."

But who was Raul Torras Martinez, what happened in the crash and what has been said? Here is everything you need to know.

Who was Raul Torras Martinez

Raul Torras Martinez was a 46-year-old experienced racer from Spain who had a distinguished racing career. He previously competed in 22 TT races and earned a grand total of 18 Bronze Replica trophies.

What happened at the Isle of Man TT 2023?

It is understood that the accident took place at Alpine, between the 16th and 17th mile markers on the final of the three-lap Supertwin race on Tuesday, 6 June.

What has been said about the death of Raul Torras Martinez?

Organisers confirmed the death of Mr Martinez and paid tribute to the Spaniard in a statement which said: "Raul was an experienced TT competitor who made his debut in 2017, with a best result of 15th in last year's Supertwin Race. He recorded his fastest ever lap of the TT Mountain Course earlier today in the Superstock Race, with a lap at an average speed of 125.470mph whilst securing a 20th-place finish.

"Raul was the fastest Spaniard ever to have lapped the TT course."

Has anyone else died at the Isle of Man TT?

