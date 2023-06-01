One of the most dangerous events in the motorsport calendar can be enjoyed from the comfort of your armchair

The Isle of Man TT has come around once again, as motorsport fans fasten their seatbelts to watch one of the most dangerous races unfold in front of their very eyes. Whether they be in person or watching from the comfort of their own armchairs, the event has cemented itself as one of the most popular in the racing calendar.

It is well documented how life-threatening the competition is for racers with nearly 300 losing their lives ever since the first race was run on the famous Mountain Course in 1907. There were six deaths alone last year, as people struggle with its deadly 39-mile venture through small narrow streets, forestry and other rural areas at top speeds of 200mph.

While the most deadly iteration of the Isle of Man TT was back in 2011 when 11 people were killed. 1982 was the only race when not a single fatality had occured.

Fans of motorsport who can not make the race in person will be on the hunt for ways to watch the action at this year's race unfold on TV.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Isle of Man TT 2023 on television and live stream. Including a breakdown of the schedule and start times.

When is the Isle of Man TT 2023 and where is it held?

The Isle of Man TT is already well underway as it started on Monday, 29 May 2023. Due to the nature of the event as it includes a qualifying phase, it goes on for nearly two weeks and will come to its conclusion when it crowns a winner on Saturday, 10 June 2023.

The Isle of Man TT has taken the lives of just shy of 300 racers in its over century-long history - Credit: Getty

It is located in the Isle of Man, an island found in the Irish Sea between Great Britain and Ireland, but it is not classed as a part of the United Kingdom. The dangerous course travels through its narrow streets and rural areas.

How to watch the Isle of Man TT 2023 - TV channel and live stream

For those hoping to keep up to date with all the action during the race, you can watch every second of all five qualifying rounds and six race days uninterrupted exclusively on TT+. All it takes is a one-off fee of £19.99 that also gives you access to expert analysis, as well as the build-up to each day of the Isle of Man TT.

You can tune into the action via a range of different devices, whether it be your laptop, mobile device or even a Smart TV by downloading the official TT+ app.

For more information about the service and to sign up to watch the race, visit the TT+ website.

But to catch up on all the major highlights from each day of competition free-of-charge, ITV4 air a nightly programme from Friday, 2 June until the grand finale of the event. The Isle of Man TT highlights show starts at 9pm each evening and can be watched on demand via ITVX.

Isle of Man TT 2023 schedule and start times

In order to make sure you do not miss anything from this year's race, it is important that you know the schedule and all the important start times. Below is a summary of the schedule of each stage of the Isle of Man TT 2023:

Isle of Man TT 2023 Qualifying phase

Monday, 29 May 2023: Qualifying 1 (9:30am – 4:30pm)

Qualifying 1 (9:30am – 4:30pm) Tuesday, 30 May 2023: Qualifying 2 (6pm – 9:30pm)

Qualifying 2 (6pm – 9:30pm) Wednesday, 31 May 2023: Qualifying 3 (6pm – 9:30pm)

Qualifying 3 (6pm – 9:30pm) Thursday, 1 June 2023: Qualifying 4 (6pm – 9:30pm)

Qualifying 4 (6pm – 9:30pm) Friday, 2 June 2023: Qualifying 5 (12pm – 4:30pm)

Isle of Man TT 2023 schedule