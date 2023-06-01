The Formula E lead commentator has been sacked following allegations of inappropriate behaviour

BBC’s voice of Formula One coverage has been sacked from his lead commentary role on Formula E following allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

The Times has reported that Jack Nicholls’s contract was terminated this month following a complaint which prompted an investigation overseen by an independent body.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The investigation is then believed to have uncovered three complainants who claimed to have been touched inappropriately and one was understood to have been a younger member of staff with whom Nicholls was in a relationship, a breach of Formula E rules.

The two other complaints were made by witnesses rather than those affected, according to The Times’ report. It is believed these incidents took place at locations around the world and could have included places such as Rome, Sao Paulo and Cape Town where the all-electric racing series takes place.

What has been said?

A spokesperson for Formula E has said: “Formula E can confirm that an investigation was carried out in response to complaints of inappropriate behaviour received about Jack Nicholls. Following this investigation, Jack Nicholls’s contract to provide race commentary was terminated.”

Formula E at Monaco Grand PRix

Nicholls added to the statement: “Although disappointed with the decision, I respect it and accept why it was taken. I want to take full responsibility for what I did and apologise unreservedly for a couple of isolated incidents that has made those concerned feel uncomfortable. I never meant any harm and I am committed to making amends and to be more mindful of my behaviour in future.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Times report also added that the BBC contracts its F1 coverage to IMG, with Nicholls conducting commentary duties from offices in Stockley Park and the BBC has not received any complaints about his conduct, which emerged as he was preparing to broadcast on Radio 5 Live.

One broadcaster said the allegations leave the BBC in a sticky situation: “It puts the BBC in a bit of a conundrum. This guy has been shown the door by Formula E yet remains on air on its Formula 1 coverage.”

Who is Jack Nicholls?

Nicholls has been a popular commentator within the motorsport world and has featured on the Netflix show Formula 1: Drive to Survive as well as working with the BBC.

He has been heavily involved with Formula E since 2014, when the electric racing series was launched, and his voice has been heard around the world. His work on Formula E also means he has featured on all previous rights holders; BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As well as his work within the electric racing series, Nicholls has covered every F1 race for BBC Radio 5 since 2016. The voice has now become synonymous with the catchphrase “And we go green!” as Formula E provides coverage to international broadcasters.