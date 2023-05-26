Lewis Hamilton looks to remain at Mercedes as Formula 1 returns to historic Monaco Grand Prix

The jewel in the crown of Formula 1 takes place this weekend as the 20 drivers all head to the streets of Monaco for the next Grand Prix of the season.

Last weekend’s Imola race was cancelled due to the disastrous flooding in the region but the battle for the 2023 championship continues across the border this Sunday. While many drivers have been focusing on their upcoming race, the rumour mill has been swirling with news of Lewis Hamilton.

It had initially been reported that the seven-time champion was offered a deal to join Mercedes’ rivals Ferrari, but the 38-year-old has now since come out and stated he is close to signing a new deal with the Silver Arrows ahead of the 2024 season.

As the drivers prepare for their first practice session of the weekend and for what is sure to be a dramatic qualifying session tomorrow, here is all you need to know about how to keep up with the action...

Lewis Hamilton ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix

Monaco Grand Prix start times

The race weekend begins today, Friday 26 May and will end with the main event on Sunday 28 May. Here is the full schedule for the weekend:

Friday 26 May:

Practice 1: 12.30pm-1.30pm

Practice 2: 4pm-5pm

Saturday 27 May:

Practice 3: 11.30am-12.30pm

Qualifying: 3pm-4pm

Sunday 28 May:

RACE: 2pm

Where does the Monaco Grand Prix take place?

One of the most historic and prestigious races in motosport takes place around the streets of Monte Carlo and has been held since 1950. It is an incredibly narrow street circuit and one where overtaking is near impossible and in the 2003 Grand Prix, there were zero passing moves. The circuit rewards millimetric accuracy and is a challenge all drivers love but can be a mixed bag for viewers back at home who don’t have the scenery of the French riviera around them.

How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix in the UK

Fans can watch Formula 1 on Sky Sports’ dedicated channel, Sky Sports F1, and coverage can also be streamed on SkyGo. Races are also usually shown on Sky Sports Main Event. Sky Sports F1 can be found on channel 406 on Sky and 506 on Virgin, while Main Event is on 401 on Sky and 501 on Virgin.

Highlights are shown across Sky Sports F1 with repeats of qualifying and race later on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, while Sky Sports News will show clips. Fans can also check out highlights on Sky Sports’ website and Formula 1’s official channels. Channel 4 also have free-to-air highlights, with qualifying highlights shown at 7.30pm on Saturday.

How to watch Monaco Grand Prix outside the UK

Australia - Fox Sports

France - Canal+

Italy - Sky Italia

Brazil - ESPN

Mexico - Fox Sports Mexico

Netherlands - Viaplay

New Zealand - Sky NZ

Spain - F1 DAZN

USA - ESPN

VPN providers, such as ExpressVPN and NordVPN are also at hand for those wishing to access the content with UK broadcasters outside of the country, as long as they comply with your broadcasters terms and conditions.

Who will win Monaco Grand Prix?

Monaco rewards brilliant qualifying. With few options for overtaking, the race can often be decided on the Saturday meaning Red Bull’s brilliance at endurance could be challenged by qualifying excellence.

