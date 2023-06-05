Attwood and Dack rekindled their romance after the former Love Island star split from Chris Hughes

Former Love Island star Olivia Attwood has officially tied the knot with partner Bradley Dack after three years of delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Attwood left the Love Island villa in 2017 after making it to the final of the ITV show with her then-boyfriend Chris Hughes. Together the pair came second, losing out on the prize money to winners Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay.

When did Olivia Attwood get married?

Attwood and Dack got married on Saturday (3 June) at the five star hotel Bulgari in London, which was decked out with 10,000 roses and over 25,000 flowers.

Attwood wore a £30,000 wedding dress which was made by designer Galia Lahav and was walked down the aisle by father Kai.

The reality TV star told OK earlier this year that their wedding was “much more true” to the couple after they admitted to scaling back the event and slimming down the guest list, adding that their new plans “reflects our personalities a lot more”.

Bradley Dack and Olivia Attwood backstage during "X Factor Celebrity" on November 16, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

She said: “We’ve stood our ground, we’ve reduced the guest list quite drastically and I feel way better about it. That’s one of the good things that has come with having to rearrange the wedding a couple of times! We’ve actually had a chance to step back and go, “Hold on, are we inviting these people because we’re trying to keep everyone happy, or because we really want to?

“Some of my friends have always been on telly, but they are my genuine best friends for over 10 years. Some of Brad’s friends play football for a living, so there are definitely guests invited that people will recognise. But we’re not friends with super-famous people.”

Who is husband Bradley Dack?

Dack is an English professional football player who plays as a midfielder for Blackburn Rovers. In May, Dack announced that he would be leaving the team at the end of June after spending six years with the club.

In a message shared on the Blackburn Rovers website, Dack said: “Thank you to all the fans for all the support you have shown me over the past six seasons. I know it’s been tough at times, but you’ve all backed me throughout and the reception I received when I came back from my second knee injury against Bristol City at home was absolutely incredible – obviously it would have been nice if I’d scored that penalty, but it wasn’t meant to be!

“I wish the club all the best in the future. Hopefully the club gets back to the Premier League, where it belongs. I would love to have stayed for another season, but that couldn’t happen. I’ll go on and hopefully we’ll see each other soon and hopefully I’ll see you in the Premier League!

Bradley Dack of Blackburn Rovers reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic at Ewood Park on December 23, 2019 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

“Thank you again from me. I’m thoroughly grateful to everyone who’s been involved during my time at the club. It’s been an absolute pleasure and I can’t wait to see you again soon.”

Dack started playing football when he was young, playing for the Teviot Rangers and Thamesmead Town, and when he was seven, Dack was scouted by Wimbledon, where he trained for a year before he joined their academy.

His youth career saw Dack play for Charlton Athletic from 2005 to 2007, Corinthian in 2007 and Gillingham from 2007 to 2012.

He signed his first professional contract in 2012 with Gillingham and made his league debut in August 2012 against Bradford City.

His senior career has consisted of playing with Gillingham from 2012 to 2017, including being on loan to Braintree Town in 2013, and Blackburn Rovers from 2017 to 2023.

How long have they been together?

Attwood and Dack have been together, on and off, since meeting in a nightclub in 2015.

Prior to the wedding, Attwood reminisced about meeting Dack in an Instagram post.

Sharing a picture of the two of them, Attwood wrote: “I got talking to this dude in libertine (nightclub) about 8 years ago because I loved a free drink and he had a cute smile… tomorrow I’m marrying him. Modern day love stories. Com.”

Attwood and Dack’s relationship had been on and off over the years before Attwood decided to go on Love Island in 2017, where she met future boyfriend Chris Hughes. She and Hughes announced their breakup in March 2018, with Attwood and Dack rekindling their romance.

Dack popped the question in October 2019 whilst the pair were in Dubai together, with Attwood sharing pictures of the proposal on Instagram with the caption: “He must be crazy… Here’s to forever. I love you BD.”

Bradley Dack and Olivia Attwood attend the National Television Awards 2021 at The O2 Arena on September 09, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The two were originally supposed to get married in Portugal in 2020, however their plans were brought to a halt by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to the Sun at the time, Attwood said: “It’s all been a bit of a nightmare with Covid-19, I had my heart set on a wedding abroad but we have scrapped that because I can’t travel to do venue reckies.”

Their wedding was once again postponed in 2022 after Dack suffered a knee injury.

She told MailOnline: “It’s complicated but essentially the main reasons are Brad is recovering from injury, when we were looking into booking more details for the wedding, the stag and the hen do, he didn’t want to book until he had three good football games.”

“I thought, we couldn’t wait because Christmas will happen, then we will be in March and then it’ll be the wedding.”