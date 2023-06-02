Kerry Katona recalled the chilling interview with Dan Wootton on GB News and called on This Morning to be axed

Hot on the heels of the saga surrounding Phillip Schofield, which includes his shocking departure from ITV amid news he had been embroiled in an affair with a younger male co-worker on This Morning, Kerry Katona has taken the opportunity to call on the flagship daytime show to be axed as she recalled an interview with the presenter that left her feeling 'suicidal'.

The Atomic Kitten star made an appearance on GB News earlier this week when she spoke to Dan Wootton to discuss the future of This Morning. It comes amid allegations that the programme has a 'toxic' and 'bullying' culture - which Schofield denies - with the likes of former workers such as Dr Ranj Singh and Eamonn Holmes whistleblowing that has led to ITV conducting an external review.

Katona was on This Morning back in 2008 where she was interviewed by Schofield and Fern Britton to discuss cosmetic surgery she had received, but the chat took a turn for the worse as the TV star began to slur her words that led to claims she was intoxicated. The 42-year-old's battle with substance addiction has been well documented, but Schofield pointed out her speech problems which Katona later labelled as "belittling".

Now after nearly 15-years, Katona has finally spoken out about how the This Morning interview made her feel as she pleads for the show to end. Here is everything you need to know about the Katona and Schofield interview on This Morning, including what was said on GB News.

What happened during the Kerry Katona and Phillip Schofield interview on This Morning?

During the This Morning interview in 2008, when discussions were initially supposed to surround Katona's cosmetic surgery, Schofield decided to point out that the singer had been slurring her words.

Schofield then went on to ask Katona: "Your speech is a bit slurred, how are you feeling right now? Our phone is already going off up in the gallery from people asking is she ok."

A shocked Katona, who insisted that it was not because of intoxication but medication that she takes for bipolar disorder, replied: "Is it? That's because I have medication at nighttime" before she started to panic and said "this is going to be made into a massive publicity thing" as she went on to ensure everyone that she was fine.

Fern Britton, Schofield's co-host on the programme at the time, then started to talk about Katona's alleged alcohol problem, referencing a holiday she had taken to Marbella, as Schofield insisted that she was "very different" from the woman they had met years prior. The TV star looked visibly uncomfortable and appeared offended by the comments as the interview drew to a close.

What did Kerry Katona say on GB News about the interview?

During an appearance on GB News, Katona discussed the interview and revealed that This Morning has 'triggered' her ever since, as she revealed that it left her in a bad mental state and led to suicidal thoughts. Katona labelled the show as "fake, phoney and false".

Katona told Dan Wootton: "The culture at ITV and the toxicity and the aftercare is so lack of that I was left suicidal, no-one reached out to me whatsoever, it was so disgusting," as she wiped tears away, "being condescending, belittling to people with real issues on the sofa, who are they to give him the right for an opinion and tell them what’s right or wrong.

"People don’t understand what that interview did to me emotionally, even now when I go back to ITV there is a sense of snobbery and I get looked down on. Even now, when I look at that video, I feel so ashamed and so hard done by, even now. For ten years, I've had to justify myself, I've got no reason to lie [about the medication], even today I have to justify myself for that interview.

She added: "I think the whole thing needs to go, it all needs revamping, the gods above, who are the little puppet masters, they need their strings cutting, they need to get new people in."