Phillip Schofield has issued a new statement following his exit from This Morning, claiming there is "no toxicity" on the ITV show.
The presenter, who announced his departure from the daytime show last week after admitting an affair with a younger member of staff, said “it’s the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice”.
Schofield, 61, resigned from ITV on Friday (26 May) and was dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to an “unwise, but not illegal” affair with a young male colleague on This Morning. It came after weeks of speculation over a feud with former co-host Holly Willoughby.
On Sunday, former This Morning resident doctor Dr Ranj Singh hit out at the show’s “toxic” culture, saying he raised concerns about “bullying and discrimination” two years ago when he worked there and afterwards felt like he was “managed out” for whistleblowing.
However, in a statement on his Instagram story posted shortly before This Morning goes on air with Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond hosting, Schofield denied this.
What did Phillip Schofield say on Instagram?
Here is Phillip Schofield's latest statement in full:
“Now I no longer work on @thismorning I am free to say this.
“I hope you have noticed that it’s the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice.
“This Morning is the best show to work on, with the best people.
“In all the years I worked there there was no toxicity.
“You can listen to those persistently loud voices if you like.
“But the thousands of guests over the years, thousands of staff and crew, hundreds of presenters and contributors all know, it is a family of wonderful, talented, kind, hard working people.”
ITV said in a statement on Saturday (27 May) that it was “not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour” when it looked into the matter in 2020.
“ITV can confirm that when rumours of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and an employee of ITV first began to circulate in early 2020 ITV investigated”, the statement read.
What happened on This Morning today?
On Monday's episode of This Morning, stand-in hosts Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond referenced the ongoing crisis behind the scenes on the show, without going into any details.
O’Leary appeared to reference claims of “toxicity”, saying: “We all know we happen to be in the news at the moment and of course we appreciate that but just from both of us, the whole team here, the crew, the guys downstairs, we love making this show for all of you.”
Co-host Alison Hammond added: “We really do and that’s exactly what we are going to do, we are going to continue to do that.”
Gyles Brandreth, who is in the studio to review the news stories of the day, said: “We are very happy to be here, can I say that as well? This is a happy place to work, I enjoy coming in here and have done since I began coming in. We are happy people in a happy place.”