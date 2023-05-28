This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby has said former co-host Phillip Schofield previously denied to her having a relationship with a younger ITV colleague – adding his admission now is “very hurtful”.

The veteran TV presenter, 61, resigned from the broadcaster on Friday and was dropped by his talent agency after admitting to an “unwise, but not illegal” affair with a young male colleague on This Morning. Willoughby announced on an Instagram story on Saturday (27 May) that Schofield’s previous denial of rumours “was a lie”.

“It’s taken time to process yesterday’s news,” Willoughby posted. “When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie.”

A spokesperson for ITV said on Saturday that the broadcaster was “not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour” when it looked into the matter in 2020. “ITV can confirm that when rumours of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and an employee of ITV first began to circulate in early 2020 ITV investigated”, the statement read.

“Both parties were questioned and both categorically and repeatedly denied the rumours as did Phillip’s then agency YMU. In addition, ITV spoke to a number of people who worked on This Morning and were not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour.

“Phillip’s statement yesterday reveals that he lied to people at ITV, from senior management to fellow presenters, to YMU, to the media and to others over this relationship.”

Schofield revealed the affair began while he was still with his wife Stephanie in a statement published by the Daily Mail on Friday (26 May), adding he was “very, very sorry” for having been unfaithful to her. It comes after he announced he was stepping down from presenting the ITV talk show with “immediate effect” last weekend while Willoughby will remain on the programme.