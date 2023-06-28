The 'Queen of Pop' was due to kick off her 'Celebration' world tour in Vancouver next month but has postponed the beginning of the tour

Madonna has postponed her Celebration world tour after being hospitalised with a "serious bacterial infection" (Credit: Getty Images)

Pop royalty Madonna has postponed the beginning of her Celebration world tour after it was confirmed that she has been hospitalised with a "serious bacterial infection".

The singer-songwriter was confirmed to have been admitted to hospital, and even spent time in the intensive care unit, by her manager, Guy Osreay. However, Madonna is expected to make a full recovery from her illness.

He said in a statement: "On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU.

"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.

"At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

The Queen of Pop, 64, was due to begin her Celebration world tour in Vancouver on 15 July. Details on new dates for the tour's early shows are expected in the near future.

