Pop royalty Madonna has postponed the beginning of her Celebration world tour after it was confirmed that she has been hospitalised with a "serious bacterial infection".
The singer-songwriter was confirmed to have been admitted to hospital, and even spent time in the intensive care unit, by her manager, Guy Osreay. However, Madonna is expected to make a full recovery from her illness.
He said in a statement: "On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU.
"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.
"At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."
The Queen of Pop, 64, was due to begin her Celebration world tour in Vancouver on 15 July. Details on new dates for the tour's early shows are expected in the near future.
The 'Celebration Tour' is a retrospective tour of Madonna's career spanning four decades, and is due to kick off in the UK in October 2023, however it has not yet been confirmed if these date will be affected by the postponement. The chart-topping performer is due to play four nights at London's 02 Arena in her only UK-based shows of the tour.