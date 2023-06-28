The American musician is best known for his hit song Stick Season which went viral on TikTok in 2022

American singer-songwriter Noah Kahan is set to make his way over to the UK as part of his huge tour which will see him visit a variety of states around the US as well as venues in London, Manchester and Glasgow.

Best known for his hit song Stick Season which went viral on TikTok in July last year, Kahan has released three studio albums over the course of his musical career - Busyhead, released in 2019, I Was / I Am in 2021 and Stick Season in 2022.

As well as Stick Season, other songs Kahan is known for include Hurt Somebody, Mess, All My Love, Dial Drunk, The View Between Villages and You’re Gonna Go Far.

Full list of tour dates

Kahan will begin his tour on 23 July in Iowa, with the singer touring round the states and Canada until 14 October.

Musician Noah Kahan performs at Rose Bar Sessions at Gramercy Park Hotel on June 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Rose Bar )

The European leg of the tour takes place during November this year, with the dates and venues going as follows:

Saturday 4 – Gretchen, Berlin, Germany

Sunday 5 – Die Kantine, Cologne, Germany

Monday 6 – La Madeleine, Brussels, Belgium

Wednesday 8 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Friday 10 – Leeds Beckett University, Leeds

Sunday 12 – NX, Newcastle

Monday 13 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

Wednesday 15 – The National Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

Thursday 16 – SWG3 TV Studio, Glasgow

Friday 17 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

Sunday 19 – O2 Academy, Bristol

Monday 20 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

You can see the full list of Kahan’s tour, including the American and Canadian dates, on his website.

Are tickets on sale?

O2 presale for Kahan’s tour kicked off at 10am on Wednesday (28 June), and will run until Friday 30 June at 9am.

From 10am on Friday, the general sale will be released to fans.