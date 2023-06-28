American singer-songwriter Noah Kahan is set to make his way over to the UK as part of his huge tour which will see him visit a variety of states around the US as well as venues in London, Manchester and Glasgow.
Best known for his hit song Stick Season which went viral on TikTok in July last year, Kahan has released three studio albums over the course of his musical career - Busyhead, released in 2019, I Was / I Am in 2021 and Stick Season in 2022.
As well as Stick Season, other songs Kahan is known for include Hurt Somebody, Mess, All My Love, Dial Drunk, The View Between Villages and You’re Gonna Go Far.
Full list of tour dates
Kahan will begin his tour on 23 July in Iowa, with the singer touring round the states and Canada until 14 October.
The European leg of the tour takes place during November this year, with the dates and venues going as follows:
- Saturday 4 – Gretchen, Berlin, Germany
- Sunday 5 – Die Kantine, Cologne, Germany
- Monday 6 – La Madeleine, Brussels, Belgium
- Wednesday 8 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Friday 10 – Leeds Beckett University, Leeds
- Sunday 12 – NX, Newcastle
- Monday 13 – O2 Ritz, Manchester
- Wednesday 15 – The National Stadium, Dublin, Ireland
- Thursday 16 – SWG3 TV Studio, Glasgow
- Friday 17 – O2 Institute, Birmingham
- Sunday 19 – O2 Academy, Bristol
- Monday 20 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London
You can see the full list of Kahan’s tour, including the American and Canadian dates, on his website.
Are tickets on sale?
O2 presale for Kahan’s tour kicked off at 10am on Wednesday (28 June), and will run until Friday 30 June at 9am.
From 10am on Friday, the general sale will be released to fans.
Tickets for the Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, London and Dublin shows are available via Ticketmaster, whereas tickets for the Glasgow and Newcastle gigs are available through TicketWeb.