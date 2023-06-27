The Glasgow-born singer wants to get his mental and physical health 'in order' as he learns to adjust to life with Tourette's Syndrome

Lewis Capaldi has announced that he will take a break from touring for the "foreseeable future" as the Scottish singer wants to take time to learn to live with the impacts of Tourette's Syndrome.

The announcement comes just days after Capaldi struggled to finish the last few songs of his set at Glastonbury 2023 on Saturday (24 June) which saw the emotional sell-out crowd at Worthy Farm come together to help him see it through. In the build-up to the festival, the 26-year-old had cancelled a number of gigs and appearances to make sure he was physically and mentally ready for the performance.

What has Lewis Capaldi said about his break from touring?

Capaldi shared the news on social media on Tuesday (27 June) where he wrote: "Hello everyone, first of all thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world. The fact this probably won't come as a surprise doesn't make it easier to write, but I'm very sorry to let you know I'm going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.

"I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I'd hoped three weeks away would sort me out, but the truth is I'm still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette's and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come".

He continued: "I know I'm incredibly fortunate to be able to take some time out when others can't and I'd like to thank my amazing family, friends, team, medical professionals and all of you who've been so supportive every step of the way through the good times and even more so during this past year when I've needed it more than ever.

"I'm so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve. Playing for you every night is all I've ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I'll be back as soon as I possibly can. All my love, always - Lewis".

What is Tourette's Syndrome?

Tourette’s Syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder characterised by involuntary, sudden and repetitive vocal sounds or unwanted movements called “tics” - Credit: Adobe

According to the NHS website, Tourette’s Syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder characterised by involuntary, sudden and repetitive vocal sounds or unwanted movements called “tics” that cannot be easily controlled. TS usually starts during childhood, however after several years - with the correct and appropriate support - the symptoms can improve or disappear altogether.

Capaldi shared that his Tourette’s manifests via involuntary movement, which has been seen commonly during his shows, especially at Glastonbury. Detailing how Tourettes affects him, Capaldi said: “I do a shoulder twitch quite a lot.”

What should I do if I have tickets for a canceled Lewis Capaldi show?

The news means that a number of Capaldi gigs will now no longer go ahead. This includes this weekend's set at Chepstow Racecourse, as well as shows in Leeds, Reading, Manchester, Edinburgh, Belfast and other European commitments.