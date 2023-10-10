Madonna will be at The O2 in London from 14 to 18 October 2023 for her Celebration tour; a look at where she might be staying in the capital

I am sure those of you who are lucky enough to have tickets for Madonna’s celebration tour at The O2 area in London from 14 to 18 October 2023 can barely contain yourself at the excitement. After all, when the Queen of Pop was forced to pause her tour in August after suffering from a ‘serious bacterial infection’ that she was hospitalised for, many of her fans were concerned that they would not get to see her in concert.

For those of you who are travelling to London ahead of Madonna’s concert, and might be hoping to catch a glimpse of the star at a glitzy hotel or restaurant, it is unlikely that you will spot her. After all, at one point, Madonna was said to have owned six properties in the UK, including residences in London.

In 2020 during the lockdown period, Madonna revealed that she was isolating at her London property. According to Hello! Magazine, Madonna bought her mansion in Marylebone (reportedly worth £10 million) together with ex-husband Guy Ritchie.

Hello! Magazine reported that Madonna’s Marylebone house “has a total of ten bedrooms spread across six storeys, as well as an adjacent bungalow for her staff. She has previously expressed her love for the house and its location, adding that she would buy the whole street if she could.”

One possible hotel to consider visiting if you happen to be in London and are desperate either to catch a glimpse of Madonna or her crew is the lesser-known Prince Akatori Hotel in Marble Arch. According to the Daily Mail, Madonna’s “staff have been known to come here to use Prince Akatori’s small working place, called the Sanctuary. Formerly the Arch, this privately owned establishment on Great Cumberland Place became London’s only Japanese hotel in 2019, and went straight into the five-star bracket.”

The last time Madonna toured in the UK was when she performed a residency at the London Palladium in 2020, the tour formed part of Madonna’s ‘Madame X’ album cycle.

Ahead of her London Celebration tour dates, Madonna has been staying in Manchester at Gary Neville’s Stock Exchange hotel. According to reports, the star booked out the entire hotel, suites include ‘The Goldstone Suite’ and ‘The Boardroom Suite,’ which is accessible by a private staircase from the lobby (perfect for Madonna!). ‘The Boardroom Suite,’ features a dining room for up to eight people, a bar, marble pillars, a stained-glass windowed bedroom, a dressing area and an en-suite bathroom with both a free-standing bathtub and steam shower.