The final of The Traitors UK is on Friday but when will the celebrity version of the show air and which celebs are being lined-up for the spin-off series?

Claudia Winkleman presents The Traitors UK Celebrity spin-off and when will it air. Credit: BBC.

Season two of The Traitors has been a huge success for the BBC with over four million viewers tuning in to watch the series. It will come as no surprise then that producers are reportedly planning a celebrity version of the show.

Claudia Winkleman, 52, hosts the ‘whodunit’ game show which will reach its peak on Friday (January 26) for the series grand final. It has been a dramatic series so far with shocking twists and turns. Fan favourites including Diane Carson and Paul Gorton have come and gone leaving Harry Clark as the Traitor who could be crowned the winner if he has been successful in fooling everyone into thinking he is a faith.

As the season comes to an end (and what a series it has been) fans of the show obviously want more. According to The Sun a TV insider said: “Bosses want big names as the show is getting big viewing figures, and they know they'll have plenty to choose from as The Traitors has huge fans within the showbiz world. But they also want stars who are likely to be great game-players and who have great survival skills, the ability to double-cross or a way of sniffing out a back-stabber.”

Among the names that the BBC are likely to target are Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney following their Wagatha Christie battle. Match of the Day host Gary Lineker and former health secretary Matt Hancock - well he did I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here so surely he would agree to doing The Traitors.?

The Traitors host has also mentioned a few famous names she has on her wish-list speaking to the Radio Times Claudia Winkleman said: “Victoria Coren Mitchell, so I can cuddle her. I know her, that sounds weird. Adam Woodyatt, always. Andrew Garfield and I'll have Stephen Fry as well.”