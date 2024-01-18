The Traitors Fan favourite Diane Carson: Who is her famous son?
The Traitors stars Diane and Ross have kept their relationship secret but who is her other son?
There have already been plenty of twists and turns in the brand new series of The Traitors and we are only halfway through. The BBC series hosted by Claudia Winkleman sees the contestants take on challenges to win a life changing cash prize of £120,000.
It was recently revealed that fan favourite Diane, 63, who is mum to fellow contestant Ross, also has another son who is a famous actor. In episode three of The Traitors one of the Faithful’s came up with the theory- based on the fact they both have red hair - that Diane was (Traitor) Paul’s mother. Speaking on the show Diane laughed off this ridiculous theory saying “Paul just couldn’t be my son,” she added “but Ross is.” Boom plot twist.
The mother son duo have kept their relationship a secret from all the other contestants on the show so far. It seems that Diane isn’t just mum to Ross but also has another son who is quite well known.
Who is Diane from The Traitors famous son?
Kerr Logan starred as Mattos Seaworth in the HBO series Game of Thrones. He also has appeared on the TV series Victoria and more recently Strike. According to Kerr Logan, he only found out that his mother was going to be on the series when the contestants were revealed in January. The actor shared a post on his social media that read: “I’m not joking….. a family member of mine is in this photo and I’ve only just found out.”
This article contains Spoilers: Following Diane’s elimination from the show Kerr Logan shared a hilarious clip of his mother dancing around with a glass of wine in front of the Traitors castle on his X account. The caption read: “While the nation weeps ….. Mother made this……”
