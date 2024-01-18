The Traitors stars Diane and Ross have kept their relationship secret but who is her other son?

Who is The Traitor’s star Diane’s, famous son? (BBC)

There have already been plenty of twists and turns in the brand new series of The Traitors and we are only halfway through. The BBC series hosted by Claudia Winkleman sees the contestants take on challenges to win a life changing cash prize of £120,000.

It was recently revealed that fan favourite Diane, 63, who is mum to fellow contestant Ross, also has another son who is a famous actor. In episode three of The Traitors one of the Faithful’s came up with the theory- based on the fact they both have red hair - that Diane was (Traitor) Paul’s mother. Speaking on the show Diane laughed off this ridiculous theory saying “Paul just couldn’t be my son,” she added “but Ross is.” Boom plot twist.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mother son duo have kept their relationship a secret from all the other contestants on the show so far. It seems that Diane isn’t just mum to Ross but also has another son who is quite well known.

Who is Diane from The Traitors famous son?

Kerr Logan starred as Mattos Seaworth in the HBO series Game of Thrones. He also has appeared on the TV series Victoria and more recently Strike. According to Kerr Logan, he only found out that his mother was going to be on the series when the contestants were revealed in January. The actor shared a post on his social media that read: “I’m not joking….. a family member of mine is in this photo and I’ve only just found out.”