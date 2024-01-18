It felt like the longest week ever waiting to find out if Diane drank from the poisoned chalice, but last night viewers finally got their answer...

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Traitors was finally back on our screens after a painful week of waiting to find out the fate of fan-favourite faithful Diane.

Did she drink from the poisoned chalice? Did Miles hand her the drink on time, or was he rumbled? All the answers were finally provided in Wednesday's episode. Spoilers ahead (you have been warned...)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The episode opened up where we left off as Diane accepted a drink from Miles, and unfortunately for her the fizzy rose was her downfall. The 63-year-old retired teacher had her hours numbered as a result of drinking from the 'poisoned chalice', but much to the surprise of traitors Miles, Paul and Harry, she sat at breakfast the next day none the wiser.

Instead we found out that the 'poison' was slow-acting and the person who had been poisoned would be killed throughout the day. Rumours began to run rife about who could be up for the chop and who accepted a drink from who the previous night.

The group's mission was to correctly guess who had been poisoned and in turn who would be murdered, during a long funeral procession march. Eventually the coffin lid shut on Diane, but not before she was seen whispering to Paul that if she died, it was Miles who killed her after she accepted a drink from both him and Evie the previous night.

Paul played true to the traitor name and threw his fellow traitor Miles under the bus at the roundtable. The moment caused a showdown between the two in front of the rest of the group.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Paul brought up the fact that Diane had whispered to him about Miles before she was killed, Miles retorted saying that she had got it wrong before and that the group were not even sure that the poisoning had happened through a drink being passed to someone.

Paul admitted in his confessional that the head-to-head with Miles had shaken his resolve as a traitor, saying: “That was really tough, the more sharp and to the point and detailed he was, the weaker I got. I took a beating.”

However, Harry, the quietest traitor at the roundtable last night, took the infighting as an opportunity to sow seed of doubt in other players heads. He was seen turning to Zack and pretending to guess that they were watching a "war between traitors", before spreading the rumour to others after the vote.

Eventually, the faithfuls banished Miles, correctly identifying him as a traitor. Paul played off his visceral reaction to the moment as relief that the group had caught a traitor and lapped up the celebrations from other, while Harry explained in his confessional that he felt that Paul was "doing too much" and it would draw attention to them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The episode ended on a cliffhanger after Harry and Paul gathered at the Traitors' turret and were told that this time they could either murder or recruit someone. Paul pushed for murder but he was swayed by Harry's push to recruit someone after he said that they could use them as a shield and give them up before the finale. However, they were warned that the invitation to recruit someone could be rejected...