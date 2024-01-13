A look at the husband of The Traitors US host Alan Cumming and ‘Club Cumming’

There is no doubt that The Traitors UK with Claudia Winkleman is currently gripping the nation. For those of you who were not aware, the host of The Traitors US is Alan Cumming. As well as starring in the Spy Kids films, Cabaret, Eyes Wide Shut, and Spice World, Alan has most recently been presenting the second season of The Traitors US.

Alan Cumming is married to Grant Shaffer who is a visual artist and illustrator. According to Hollywood Life, “he’s probably best known for his NYSee comic series, which depicts hilarious interactions and sightings around the Big Apple.”

Alan and husband Grant reportedly met through friends in New York, and ended up having two wedding ceremonies. Their first took place in London in 2007. In a statement at the time, they told People that “As residents of America we would have loved to marry there, but we hope that soon the civil rights that we have been afforded in the U.K, will be available to all gay Americans, and we look forward to celebrating not only our marriage, but the end of prejudice.” The couple had to wait five years after their London wedding to tie the know in New York

Has Alan Cumming had a wife?

Before marrying Grant, Alan Cumming was married to Hilary Lyon from 1985 to 1993. When his marriage to Hilary ended, Alan had a brief romance with actress Saffron Burrows and had a relationship with theatre director Nick Philippou.

