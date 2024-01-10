As the second week of BBC’s “The Traitors” begins, who are the bookies’ favourites to be murdered and to leave the faithful in the gripping second series?

BBC’s award-winning game show “The Traitors” is once again gripping households across the United Kingdom, as the new series has concluded its first week with two murders having already occurred and two contestants granted immunity. While Zack and Jasmine earned immunity from being murdered that doesn’t absolve them from banishment, however, it was the end of the line for Sonja and Aubrey.

Sonja was murdered after she got too suspicious of who the traitors were, but Aubrey was almost certain he had worked out who one of the traitors was. Loose lips sink ships, and we bade farewell to Sonja and Aubrey.

So as the nail-biting series continues on BBC One, many are starting to pool their ideas together as to who will turn from the faithful to the traitors and, perhaps more importantly (or macabrely) who is the next to be murdered. Gambling.com have done most of the hard work for those who fancy a flutter before the next episode airs, having looked at many betting agents and their booking odds to compile an overall odds chart.

Who is the current favourite to be murdered in “The Traitors”?

Jonny is the bookies' favourite to be murdered next, as the second week of "The Traitors" begins tonight (Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz)

All odds are correct as of writing

Jonny - 2/1

Mollie - 3/1

Tracey - 4/1

Charlotte - 5/1

Ross - 6/1

Evie - 7/1

Charlie - 8/1

Jaz - 10/1

Meg - 12/1

Andrew - 16/1

Anthony - 18/1

Diane - 25/1

Brian - 33/1

Who is the current favourite to be recruited from the faithful to “The Traitors”?

Mollie - 2/1

Jonny - 3/1

Charlotte - 4/1

Evie - 5/1

Charlie - 6/1

Ross - 8/1

Tracey - 10/1

Jasmine - 12/1

Andrew - 16/1

Zack - 18/1

Meg - 20/1

Jaz - 25/1

Anthony - 33/1

Diane - 40/1

Brian - 50/1