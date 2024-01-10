The Traitors: who is the favourite to be murdered and who from the faithful will be recruited to the Traitors?
As the second week of BBC’s “The Traitors” begins, who are the bookies’ favourites to be murdered and to leave the faithful in the gripping second series?
BBC’s award-winning game show “The Traitors” is once again gripping households across the United Kingdom, as the new series has concluded its first week with two murders having already occurred and two contestants granted immunity. While Zack and Jasmine earned immunity from being murdered that doesn’t absolve them from banishment, however, it was the end of the line for Sonja and Aubrey.
Sonja was murdered after she got too suspicious of who the traitors were, but Aubrey was almost certain he had worked out who one of the traitors was. Loose lips sink ships, and we bade farewell to Sonja and Aubrey.
So as the nail-biting series continues on BBC One, many are starting to pool their ideas together as to who will turn from the faithful to the traitors and, perhaps more importantly (or macabrely) who is the next to be murdered. Gambling.com have done most of the hard work for those who fancy a flutter before the next episode airs, having looked at many betting agents and their booking odds to compile an overall odds chart.
Who is the current favourite to be murdered in “The Traitors”?
All odds are correct as of writing
- Jonny - 2/1
- Mollie - 3/1
- Tracey - 4/1
- Charlotte - 5/1
- Ross - 6/1
- Evie - 7/1
- Charlie - 8/1
- Jaz - 10/1
- Meg - 12/1
- Andrew - 16/1
- Anthony - 18/1
- Diane - 25/1
- Brian - 33/1
Who is the current favourite to be recruited from the faithful to “The Traitors”?
- Mollie - 2/1
- Jonny - 3/1
- Charlotte - 4/1
- Evie - 5/1
- Charlie - 6/1
- Ross - 8/1
- Tracey - 10/1
- Jasmine - 12/1
- Andrew - 16/1
- Zack - 18/1
- Meg - 20/1
- Jaz - 25/1
- Anthony - 33/1
- Diane - 40/1
- Brian - 50/1
When is the next episode of “The Traitors” Season 2?
Episode 4 of “The Traitors” airs on BBC One on January 10 2024 at 9pm, with catch-up episodes available on demand through BBC iPlayer.
