BBC The Traitors: Who is Mollie Pearce and why does she have a stoma bag? Arm disability and colitis explained
Mollie Pearce was diagnosed with colitis when she was 11 years old.
A contestant on this series of BBC's The Traitors has opened up about her disabilities.
The second series of the hit series sees a group of contestants in the Scottish Highlands, with a top prize of £120,000. The group of 22 is split into two teams - traitors and faithfuls - with one contestant being sent home at the end of each day.
One of those competing in this series is 21-year-old Mollie Pearce, from Bristol. Ahead of her appearance on the show, the model was showing off her stoma bag and arm disability on social media.
Born with a limb difference on her right hand, Mollie is keen to normalise disabilities - even going as far as to name her stoma bag "Sid." This comes three years after initially ending up with a stoma bag.
Mollie said on Instagram: "Happy 3-year stoma-versary Sid. Thanks for giving me my life back."
A stoma bag is used to redirect urine and faeces after a colostomy. It can be either permanent or temporary, according to the NHS - being done to treat the likes of bowel cancer, incontinence and Hirschsprung's disease.
In Mollie's case, her stoma bag is for a colon removal, after being diagnosed with ulcerative colitis when she was 11 years old.
Ahead of the new series of The Traitors, host Claudia Winkleman said: "They are all excellent. They come having seen the first series so are more quick to suspect but they all play a brilliant game. I wish I could say more but I'll be fired.
"[Watching the last series] definitely gave them some tips and you can see some arrive and play the game immediately. But the game itself is so strong that however prepared you think you are, you're not."
