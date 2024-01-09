Mollie Pearce was diagnosed with colitis when she was 11 years old.

Mollie Pearce is in season two of The Traitors on BBC. (Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz)

A contestant on this series of BBC's The Traitors has opened up about her disabilities.

The second series of the hit series sees a group of contestants in the Scottish Highlands, with a top prize of £120,000. The group of 22 is split into two teams - traitors and faithfuls - with one contestant being sent home at the end of each day.

One of those competing in this series is 21-year-old Mollie Pearce, from Bristol. Ahead of her appearance on the show, the model was showing off her stoma bag and arm disability on social media.

Born with a limb difference on her right hand, Mollie is keen to normalise disabilities - even going as far as to name her stoma bag "Sid." This comes three years after initially ending up with a stoma bag.

Mollie said on Instagram: "Happy 3-year stoma-versary Sid. Thanks for giving me my life back."

A stoma bag is used to redirect urine and faeces after a colostomy. It can be either permanent or temporary, according to the NHS - being done to treat the likes of bowel cancer, incontinence and Hirschsprung's disease.

In Mollie's case, her stoma bag is for a colon removal, after being diagnosed with ulcerative colitis when she was 11 years old.

Ahead of the new series of The Traitors, host Claudia Winkleman said: "They are all excellent. They come having seen the first series so are more quick to suspect but they all play a brilliant game.