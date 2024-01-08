The Traitors US and Australia are streaming now in the UK for free

For fans of The Traitors who just can’t get enough of the BBC reality series, there’s plenty of international versions of the show that you can catch up on whilst you’re waiting for new episodes of the UK spin-off.

The supremely popular UK series The Traitors, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, attracted around 34 million viewers when the first series aired in 2022, and looks set to perform even better with season two, which is out now.

The Traitors US and Australia are available to stream in the UK

But the show is not an entirely British project, as it is a foreign adaptation of the original Dutch TV show De verraders which premiered in Holland in 2021 and ran for four seasons, as well as spawning 17 official international spin-offs so far, with more to come this year.

If you’re currently waiting around for new episodes of The Traitors UK to drop, and want more psychological game show action, then we have good news, because you can stream international versions of The Traitors in the UK now.

Can you watch The Traitors US in the UK?

Yes, you can watch the American version of the show, hosted by actor Alan Cumming, on the Sky Store and on BBC iPlayer now. There are 11 episodes in the first season which were released in January 2023 in the US.

The second season premieres with the first three episodes on Peacock in the US on Saturday January 12 will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK the following day. The remaining eight episodes of the season will land on iPlayer on Fridays weekly.

Alan Cumming hosts The Traitors US which returns for season 2 on Peacock this month

Can you watch The Traitors Australia in the UK?

Yes, like the US version of the show, The Traitors Australia, fronted by Ozzie actor Rodger Corser, is also available to stream in the UK on the Sky Store and BBC iPlayer. The first season of the series, which was released in 2022, contains 12 episodes.

Unfortunately the second series, which premiered in August 2023, is not yet available to stream in the UK. As there was a nine month lag between the first season’s release in Australia and its coming to iPlayer, it is possible that the second series will land on iPlayer in May 2024.

Is De verraders available to stream in the UK?

No, unlike the popular English language versions, the original series behind it all, De verraders, is not available to stream in the UK.