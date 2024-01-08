Paul is no stranger to reality TV having previously starred in a four-part series about BMX riding

The Traitors season 2 is finally here, back on BBC One with a brand new set of contestants ready to unravel the mystery in the Scottish highlands.

Hosted by Claudia Winkelmann, the contestants must work together to figure out who is the Traitors amongst them in a bid to build up the prize pot to £120,000. Whilst the Traitors, will be working hard to keep their true identity hidden.

But for one contestant, Paul Gorton, it's not the first time he's featured in a reality TV series. Here's everything you need to know about who Paul on the Traitors season 2 is and what he's said about the show.

*Spoilers for the Traitors season 2 below

Who is Paul on The Traitors season 2?

Paul Gorton is a business manager from Manchester, who as well as having experience in stand-up is no stranger to reality TV. The 36-year-old appeared on Deal or No Deal in 2010 and in Quest For The Backflip, a four-part reality series which focused on his love for BMX riding and aired on the Extreme Sports Channel in 2012. He has also appeared on the podcast Chatterbix, hosted by Joe Wilkinson and David Earl.

Is Paul a Traitor or a Faithful?

Paul was chosen by Claudia Winkleman to be a traitor in episode one alongside fellow contestants Ash and Harry. Before being chosen he shared his desire to become a Traitor, joking: "If Claudia touches my shoulder, I’m never washing that top again. I hope that happens because the more I think about what the show is, it is about the Traitors, right? To participate in the show fully is to be a Traitor, I think."

Who is Paul's wife, Kate Waldron?

Paul is married to content creator and model Kate Waldron. The 34-year-old social media influencer who operates under the handle "forgoodnesskate", feed features outfit inspiration as well as her documenting "Mum Life".

On Saturday (January 6), she shared an "appreciation" post on her Instagram account where she has 127K followers following his first week appearing on the series. Waldron also revealed the couple have been together "nearly 11 years".

Her caption reads: "First week of The Traitors done 🙌🏻 and he’s absolutely smashed it!! I don’t post much about @paulgorton on here on my little fashion page but I am so proud of him and have always known he’s a star so here’s an appreciation post for him with just a small handful of some of our memories together over the past nearly 11 years ♥️ Are you watching the show?"

