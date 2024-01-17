What’s in store as we enter the halfway point of “The Traitors” Season 2 and who is the bookies’ favourite to win at the halfway point of the show?

We are officially at the halfway stage of the BBC’s critically acclaimed game show “The Traitors,” and things haven’t been too good for the faithful this year. Of the four traitors in this season’s content, only one has been revealed - with sadly eight of the faithful “killed off” and out of contention for the grand prize worth up to £250,000.

As we enter the third week of the content, emotions are running high among the remaining participants, leading to a quest for revenge at the Round Table this evening. The Traitors must navigate the aftermath, facing the possibility of exposure and fighting to maintain their positions in the game.

Following a tumultuous Round Table, Thursday sees heightened speculation about the potential emergence of a new Traitor. With focus and precision crucial for building the coveted prize pot and safeguarding against further harm, the players confront increasing pressure and strained alliances. As the next Round Table approaches, the looming question is who will succumb to the mounting tensions and face a potentially devastating outcome.

The drama, according to the BBC, is set to intensify on Friday with yet another murder victim revealed during breakfast. The remaining players embark on a race against time, attempting to escape a treacherous cabin in a mission that could significantly impact the game's dynamics and potential earnings. The Round Table becomes a pivotal moment, with the dwindling numbers placing everyone under intense scrutiny.

As the threat of banishment looms, the critical question arises – who will successfully navigate the challenges and secure their continued participation in the unfolding drama? Some bookies are already making their conclusions about who the winner of this season will be…

Who is the bookies’ favourite to win “The Traitors” Season 2?

It would appear that British Army engineer Harry is the bookies’ favourite to win this year’s edition of “The Traitors,” as Bettingsites.co.uk have aggregated several UK betting websites and who they believe will be the favourite to win. The contestant from Slough was revealed as a traitor by Claudia Winkleman in the first episode. Despite this, he has managed to avoid suspicion from his fellow competitors and is now a frontrunner to win, with odds of 9/4.

Paul is second in the market at 3/1, with Charlie leading the way for the Faithfuls at 9/2. Harry likewise leads the Last Traitor Standing market at 5/4, with Paul (13/8) and Miles (11/4) trailing him.

Harry is currently the bookmakers' favourite to win the second season of BBC's "The Traitors"

“Harry has played a blinding game since being made a traitor by Claudia Winkleman and the British Army Engineer now leads the outright winner market,” Neil Roarty, spokesperson for bettingsites.co.uk, explains. “With eight Faithfuls already having departed the show at the halfway stage, the top two in the market are both Traitors, with Paul second in the betting at 3/1.”

“Should a Faithful walk away with the money, then Charlie is deemed the most likely at 9/2, with Mollie (6/1) also in the running.”

Bettings odds for the winner of “The Traitors” Season 2

Outright Winner

Harry: 9/4 Paul: 3/1 Charlie: 9/2 Miles: 5/1 Mollie: 6/1 Andrew: 15/2 Ross: 8/1 Charlotte: 8/1

Last Traitor Standing

Harry: 5/4 Paul: 13/8 Miles: 11/4

