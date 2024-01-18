Olivia Attwood-Dack investigates the lengths people will go to in search of perfection

A look at Love Island star’s new cosmetic documentary and how to watch (ITV Pictures)

Love Island star Olivia Attwood-Dack is launching a brand new documentary series following the success of her previous documentary ‘Olivia Attwood vs Trolls’ in September 2023. Olivia Attwood will be speaking to everyday people as they go under the knife to achieve what they think is the ‘perfect’ body.

In the series Olivia Attwood, 32, will investigate five of the most popular body parts for cosmetic surgery and speak to practitioners and patients. The Loose Woman star will be trying out some of the treatment herself as well as looking at a different procedure for each episode including; Face, Boobs, Bum, Vagina and Penis.

Beauty standards have changed over recent years with procedures like Botox and fillers being a lot more accessible than ever. Getting ready for a night out was once buying a new dress or lipstick now seems like people are booking tweakments such as a non surgical rhinoplasty instead.

Olivia Attwood has been open and honest about procedures she has had done herself. During an Instagram Q&A with fans in 2022 she explained “I did have my tear troughs and Botox topped up the other day and I’m feeling like I’m fresh out of the womb.”

In episode one the TV personality delves into the world of facial cosmetic procedures; from Cupid lips in LA to Fox Eye brow lifts and all of these can be done in your lunch hour. Olivia Attwood also speaks to a woman who wants to look like a “Bratz doll”.

Is there a trailer for Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection?

When is Olivia Attwood documentary The Price of Perfection on TV?