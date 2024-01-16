Love Island has given us a few standout phrases from each series, which one will be next?

Love Island All Stars: The best phrases and quotes from all of the series

The brand new series of Love Island kicked off on Monday night (January 15). The ITV2 series is back with the All Stars. Islanders from the previous 10 series are heading back to the villa in search of love and hoping that this time they will find the one.

If there is one thing that really stands out from each series is the phrase that all the islanders use or say on repeat throughout the entire season. Eagle-eyed fans may have noticed that some of the most memorable phrases have been scattered - in neon lights - around the walls of the new villa.

Some of the most memorable phrases from the series include “It is what it is,” “where’s your head at” and words like “crack-on” and “grafting”. We look at the best phrases from the series and explain what they actually mean.

The best phrases from Love Island over the years

In the first series of Love Island which aired in 2015 - which featured All Stars, Hannah Elizabeth and Luis Morrison - the phrase which started it all and still used today was “my type on paper”. The phrase simply means that the person you fancy would tick all the boxes if you were to write down (on paper) a list of all the qualities you want to find in a partner.

Shouting at the top of their voice “I’ve got a text” became a Love Island right of passage. Islanders were contacted through text messages which would give details on a date, a challenge or even someone being dumped.

You definitely don’t want to be “Pied” or “Mugged off” by any of the islanders which basically translates to being rejected or disrespected in some way. All Stars Chris Taylor was pied six times in 15 days when he was in season five of the show although this may be the year he turns all that around.

Speaking of turning things around, the term “head’s been turned” pops up a lot when a new bombshell enters the villa or the islanders go over to Casa Amor. The phrase means that they have changed their minds over the person they are currently coupled with and looking at someone else - this is usually bad news for any couple.

Head’s are usually turned when someone get’s “the ick. Whether it’s as small as the way they eat their food or having bad breath once you get the ick, there's no going back and the relationship is pretty much over.

The best quotes from Love Island over the years

There have been so many quotes from the shows over the years but who can forget these: Georgia Steel’s classic “I’m loyal babe,” Marcel Somerville “do you remember the band Blazin Squad, and Michael Griffiths saying “Chadlish”.