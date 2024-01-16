Viewers watched Jake Cornish return to the Love Island villa on Monday, where he was coupled up with his former partner Liberty Poole

According to reports, Jake Cornish has already quit Love Island: All Stars just days after entering the villa. (Credit: ITV)

Love Island: All Stars contestant Jake Cornish has reportedly quit the show just days after entering the villa.

Jake was at the centre of one of the show premiere's biggest talking points, after he was reunited with his former flame Liberty Poole during the first coupling of the series. The pair met and subsequently broke up during the show's seventh series.

Now, according to reports from South Africa, Jake has walked away from the villa. Sources claim that the 26-year-old was taken aback when none of the girls stepped forward to say that they fancied him in the first episode, which viewers saw on Monday evening (January 15).

After a public vote, he was placed back in a coupling with his ex Liberty, exclaiming "I knew it" when host Maya Jama delivered the news. A source close to the villa told The Sun: "Jake was really shocked to see Liberty in the villa - they had no idea the other person would be there.

"It was clear from the start they wouldn't get back together, then none of the girls wanted to step forward for him. Jake had a nice three days in the villa and had a very emotional chat to Maya Jama."

Jake is said to have spoken to Maya about his feelings on the situation, saying that he "couldn't stay" and decided that it was not the right time for him to find love. He has reportedly left the show three days after entering the villa.