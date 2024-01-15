Demi Jones, of Portsmouth, is returning to Love Island for its All Star spin off series. (Picture: ITV Studios)

Demi Jones has said she wants to highlight awareness of cancer on Love Island: All Stars by showing off her scars while wearing a bikini.

The influencer, 25, from Portsmouth, Hampshire, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in May 2021, about a year after first entering the villa. She goes for regular check-ups and has been cancer free for about two years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about returning for the ITV spin-off show, which sees past contestants return, Jones said: "I’m actually so grateful I’m getting this experience again. It’s going to be amazing to be an advocate for cancer awareness, and Samie Elishi, who was on winter Love Island last year, she said that she spotted (her) lump because of me, because she saw my story. So that’s just one person that’s already been on Love Island and the impact it will have if I’m talking about it, or people will see my scar when I’m in my bikini and things like that, and I hope people think.”

Elishi told her Instagram followers in August that "the lump in my neck is not cancerous and it’s just a benign tumour". Jones also said this time around she has "got confidence".

She added: "I’ve definitely gained sort of like a thicker skin and I feel like I can speak up for myself, now, as I won’t be afraid to sort of put myself first. I still worry about other people’s feelings, but make sure my feelings and myself come first as much as the next person."