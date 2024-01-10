Get ready for all the dating drama as Love Island is back with an All Stars lineup. The wait is nearly over as the new series of Love Island All Stars kicks off on ITV1 and ITV2 from Monday January 15. If you just can't wait till then check out these first look images inside the newly renovated Love Island villa.

Instead of the usual winter Island which has been cancelled this year will see singletons from previous years making a comeback in a hope to find love second time around. The lineup includes Hannah Elizabeth from season one, Georgia Steel season four and Chris Taylor who appeared in season five. TV presenter Maya Jama is back hosting the new series and is already in South Africa.

ITV have pulled out all the stops and reportedly spent £1.2 million renovating the villa. The Love Island stars will stay in the stunning house that is situated below a mountain range and overlooking a wine-valley. It features not one, not two but three swimming pools that has plenty of sun loungers so they can top up their tans.

The hideaway has had a stunning update and the glam area is pretty in pink. There appears to be a wardrobe full of clothes ready for them to wear. This year sees eBay back as the Love Island sponsor with even more pre-loved outfits. There is also a gym and keep your eyes out for all the neon signs with cheeky slogans that have been scattered around to spruce the place up a bit including “doing bits” and “type on paper”.

Watch Love Island on Monday January 15 on ITV1 and ITVX from 9pm.

