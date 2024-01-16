Will it be second time lucky for some of Love Island's most beloved contestants, as they return to the villa for a special series of the show?

Love Island: All Stars was finally on our screens last night, bringing some of the show's most famous contestants of the past nine years back to the villa for a second chance at love.

Viewers watched as contestants such as series seven's Liberty Poole and her ex Jake Cornish were reunited in the villa during the series premiere, which aired on ITV2 on Monday January 15. However, the reunion of the pair was not the only major talking point of the episode...

From twists leaving contestants gobsmacked, to fans already declaring their love for a day one couple - here's everything you need to know about what went down on the first episode of Love Island: All Stars.

Who entered the Love Island: All Stars villa on day one?

The show kicked off in usual style with the islanders arriving at the South African villa to begin their winter of love. Liberty and series one's Hannah Elizabeth were the first to arrive, and in a break with Love Island tradition, the boys also arrived at the same time as the girls.

They were joined by series five's Chris Taylor and Liberty's ex Jake. The pair looked shocked to see each other, with Jake proclaiming: "What are the chances?"

Liberty and Jake had originally coupled up on series seven, and for a period were considered one of the strongest couples on the series. However, with Jake admitting that he didn't want to "rip her clothes off" and other islanders accusing him of 'game-playing' with Liberty, the pair called off their romance and left the show in spectacular fashion right before the series finale.

Joining Liberty, Hannah, Chris and Jake were Toby Aromolaran, Luis Morrison, Anton Danyluk, Mitchel Taylor, Demi Jones, Georgia Steel, Georgia Harrison and Kaz Kamwi.

What happened during Love Island: All Stars episode one?

Host Maya Jama entered the villa and helped the returning contestants to make an instant connection by asking the female islanders to stand next to the boy they fancied the most. Chris was the most popular with the ladies, while Toby and Jake were left on their own. However, the islanders were swiftly informed that they would not be getting their pick of the bunch, with a public vote deciding the day one couples.

Chris and Demi were the first couple selected from the public vote, with Maya calling the coupling "interesting" after Demi, who said she thought they were couple because of their personalities, was one of the few girls who did not stand next to Chris in the line-up. However, fans were already clamouring over the pairing, declaring them series winners already.

Georgia H was coupled with series one's Luis, while Georgia S and Toby were placed in a couple. Georgia S and Toby had a previous connection during Love Island Games, which aired in 2023 and featured contestants from around the globe.

Hannah and Anton were also coupled up, while Mitchel and Kaz were voted to be together. In a twist of fate, Liberty and Jake were fully reunited as a couple by the public, with Jake declaring: "I knew it."

However, it wouldn't be an all stars series of Love Island without a huge twist. Series six's Callum Jones entered as a bombshell islander, with Maya telling him and the contestants that he could choose any girl he wanted to couple up with, breaking up another couple.

But to Callum's shock, Maya added: “Before you make your decision, there is one more all-star you could chose from.” Callum's ex, Molly Smith, strutted into the villa, with Callum being told that he could either choose one of the girls already in a couple or reignite the flame with his former partner.

Callum and Molly met on the show in series six and coupled up after meeting at the infamous Casa Amor villa. Following the show, they were in a relationship for three years, before calling it quits only a few months ago, with the break-up still relatively fresh for the reunited pair.

Just as fans were on the edge of their seats waiting to see what Callum would decide, Maya left the episode on a cliffhanger, telling him: “It is now time to make your decision.”