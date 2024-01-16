Love Island All Stars ended on a dramatic cliff-hanger as Callum Jones was left deciding who to couple up with

The brand new series of Love Island All Stars kicked off last night and it was so good. The Islanders from previous series headed back into the villa with everyone shocked that exes Liberty Poole and Jack Cornish from series seven of the show were both back in the villa, but that wasn’t the biggest shock of the night.

Viewers had been voting (apparently) for which of the islanders would be coupled up together. Once all the islanders had been coupled up, TV host Maya Jama, 29, announced a Love Island twist and in walked Callum Jones who featured in the first winter series in 2020.

Callum was given the choice to steal anyone from the lineup of existing couples to couple up with. However, in true Love Island style, the presenter then introduced another familiar face he could choose to couple up……. Ex-girlfriend Molly Smith.

Callum Jones and Molly Smith met when she entered the Winter Love island villa as a bombshell in Casa Amor. After leaving the villa, the pair dated for three years even moving in together and only recently splitting up just six months ago. It seems by the look on Callum's face, he was definitely not expecting to see his ex-girlfriend walk in.

Why did Molly Smith and Callum Jones split?

Molly and Callum reportedly split in September 2023 and according to The Sun an insider said the reason for their split was that Molly Smith,30, wanted to get engaged but Callum Jones, 27 didn’t propose. The source said: “It's really sad as they were a sweet couple together but it's over - and has been for a few weeks. They're trying to stay friends - they were together for over three years - but it's difficult.”

“I think in the end, Molly wanted to get engaged and that didn't happen. Everyone was really surprised when they split as they were perfectly matched. He's now moved out of the home they shared and they've split custody of their two dogs.”

Who will Callum Jones couple up with?

