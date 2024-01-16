New Love Island All stars couple Toby Aromolaran and Georgia Steel but did they used to date?

Love Island All Stars 2024: Did Toby Aromolaran and Georgia Steel date? (ITV Pictures)

Love Island was back with a bang as the All Stars entered the villa. The stunning Maya Jama, 29, was back to host the brand new series. Islanders from previous series are heading back to the villa in a hope to find love a second time around. In true Love Island style there were a few plot twists including the return of exes Callum Jones and Molly Smith.

But fans were also left baffled after watching the flirtatious interaction between Toby Aromolaran and Georgia Steel. The islanders appeared to be chatting as if they had previously been a couple but they were on completely different series of the show? So what exactly happened between them?

In the first episode of Love Island All Stars Maya Jama asked the girls to choose one of the boys that they instantly fancied and stand next to them. Georgia Steel looked confused deciding whether or not to pick Toby Aromolaren as a “safe” and “comfortable” option but deciding to go with Anton Danyluk at the last second.

Maya revealed that actually the viewers were voting on who would be coupled up together and this meant absolutely nothing. Georgia and Toby were - thanks to the public vote - were coupled up together by the end of Monday night's episode.

Georgia Steel was previously on season four of Love Island and is best known for her “I’m loyal babe” quote. Toby Aromolaran on the other hand was on season seven of the show. However, both appeared on the Love Island Games 2023 TV series in November. The show featured Love Island stars from previous series (sound familiar) battle against each other in a series of Gladiator style events.

Georgia and Toby were briefly coupled up in the series and appeared to be continuing their romance after leaving the show with Toby sharing snaps of them together on his social media. In an Instagram post just nine weeks ago Toby shared a picture of the pair leaving the Love Island Games villa with the caption “I can’t lie I didn’t see that coming… but the games are the games!”