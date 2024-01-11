A look back at the celebrities who dated the Gladiators in the 90s. Picture: BBC

It’s been 30 years since Gladiators first came on to our TV screens and now the series is making a comeback. The new show will launch on Saturday (January 13) on BBC One with presenters Bradley Walsh and son Barney Walsh along with a brand new lineup of Gladiators.

The series which originally launched in 1992 was hosted by Ulrika Jonsson. The TV presenter had a 18 month relationship with Hunter - real name James Crossley - although at the time Ulrika Jonsson denied all claims they were in a relationship. It wasn’t until her 2003 autobiography that the presenter admitted to dating Hunter describing him as “amazing and the sweetest, sweetest man”. The presenter went on to have an infamous affair with Sven-Göran Eriksson in 2002.

Speaking to Vicky Pattison on her ‘The Secret To’ podcast in 2021 Ulrika Jonsson revealed: "In the first year, there was loads of jumping from bed to bed.”

Hunter went on to date fellow Gladiator Amazon for several years after they met on the 2008 reboot of the show although This Morning viewers will know her better as Dr Zoe Williams.

Katie Price got engaged to Gladiator Ace - real name Warren Furman. Warren proposed to the former glamour model, known then as Jordan, after just four months of dating. The romance was short lived and the pair split after 18 months together. Katie Price has since gone on to be engaged several times and married three.