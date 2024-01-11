Sven-Göran Eriksson has a ‘year to live’ after cancer diagnosis - here's a look back at his relationships with Ulrika Jonsson, Faria Alam and Nancy Dell’Olio

Sven-Göran Eriksson has revealed that he has terminal cancer and has a year to live or at ‘worst a little less.’ The 75-year-old told a Swedish radio station that “Everyone understands that I have an illness that is not good. Everyone guesses it’s cancer and it is. But I have to fight for as long as I can.”

Sven-Göran Eriksson was the first foreign coach of the England football team and coached the likes of David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard between 2001 and 2006. He also led England to three consecutive quarter-finals at major tournaments.

As well as football, Sven-Göran Eriksson was also known for his relationships with Ulrika Jonsson, Italian lawyer Nancy Dell’Olio and Football Association secretary Faria Alam.

He first started dating Nancy three years before he became England manager. The Daily Mail reported that “Nancy moved with Sven to London after he got the top job but it wasn’t long before Sven had an affair with Swedish television presenter Ulrika Jonsson at the start of 2002.”

When his affair with Ulrika Jonsson ended, he and Nancy resumed their relationship. He however had an affair again in 2004, and this time it was with Football Association secretary Faria Alam. Faria Alam, who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2006, had a relationship with chief executive (at the time) of the Football Association, Mark Palios before Sven.

In 2004, The Guardian reported that “Mark Palios last night resigned as chief executive of the Football Association in the wake of allegations that he authorised the organisation's communications director to brief against England coach Sven-Göran Eriksson to prevent details of his own affair with an FA employee being published.”

Despite his affair with Faria, Nancy and Sven continued their relationship, but it ended in 2007.

Has Sven-Göran Eriksson been married and does he have children?

Sven-Göran Eriksson was married to Ann-Christine Pettersson between 1977 and 1994 and the couple had two children together.

