Could both Sarah Ferguson and Nigel Farage appear on Celebrity Big Brother?

If you are a fan of Celebrity Big Brother, you won’t have to wait too long to watch it again as it is set to begin in March 2024. The last time Celebrity Big Brother was on our screens was six years ago. According to William Hill, Sarah Ferguson is odds-on joint-favourite to join the show, alongside former X Factor judge Louis Walsh. Both Sarah Ferguson and Louis Walsh are currently 1/3.

Other names being touted to appear in the new series include Nigel Farage who recently came third in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!.and Matt Hancock who appeared on the show last year. Nigel Farage and Matt Hancock are not the only names in the mix. Rebekah Vardy is 10/11 to appear and Shirley Ballas is 2/1.

As well as the show itself, fans of Celebrity Big Brother can look forward to watching Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live, which will allow viewers to watch an extra hour of exclusive content. According to The Mirror, Rebekah Vardy may not be in line to appear on the show and reported that “Bosses were prepared to splash out on signing up Becky in the hope she’d dish all on the Wagatha Christie drama. She was at the top of their lists but since they news leaked they have decided to explore other candidates.”

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, joined the royals in church on Christmas Day forthe first time in 32 years, so it will be interesting to see if she does decide to take part in Celebrity Big Brother.