Before marrying wife Yvette, the late Terry Venables’s first marriage was to Christine McCann and he has two children, Tracey Graham and Nancy

As England manager Gareth Southgate and Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou pay tribute to the late Terry Venables who has passed away at 80, a statement has been issued on behalf of his family. The statement read: "We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness.

"We would ask that privacy be given at this incredibly sad time to allow us to mourn the loss of this lovely man who we were so lucky to have had in our lives."

Terry Venables was married to Yvette, the couple reportedly met in his father’s pub in 1984 and she accompanied him to Barcelona when he was appointed their manager. Yvette managed Terry’s dining club, Scribes West, in Kensington, London, but the couple sold it in 1997.

The late Terry Venables was previously married to Christine McCann, a dressmaker. The couple wed in 1966 and divorced in 1984, the couple shared two daughters, Tracey Graham and Nancy. According to The Sun, “One of Terry’s daughters, Tracey Graham appears to have followed her father into the football industry.

Christine McCann was the first wife of Terry Venables

The article goes on to say that when Terry Venables was sacked from his post as chief executive at Spurs, his daughter Tracey was reportedly sacked at the same time from her job as National Membership Secretary at the club. The Sun said “It was reported at the time that Terry’s daughter Tracey appeared at the Spurs North London grounds gates and announced: ‘I’ve just this minute been sacked. I’m very angry I had no idea this was going to happen.”