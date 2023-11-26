Why are Tottenham Hotspur wearing black armbands in today's match?
Tottenham Hotspur will play Aston Villa this afternoon
Tottenham Hotspur players will be wearing black armbands after the announcement of the death of former playmate and manager Terry Venables.
The club will also be holding a minute's applause prior to kick-off to honour his memory against the afternoon game against Aston Villa.
The tribute is a mark of respect for the former manager. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the club wrote: "The Club is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player and manager Terry Venables.
"Our deepest condolences are with Terry’s friends and family at this incredibly difficult time. In tribute, we shall hold a minute’s applause prior to kick-off and our players will wear black armbands during this afternoon’s fixture against Aston Villa. Rest in peace, Terry."
Venables had a distinguished career as a player who brought two international caps, was in charge of England when they reached the semi-finals of Euro 96. He died at the age of 80 after a long illness.
“We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness,” read a statement from Venables’ family. “We would ask that privacy be given at this incredibly sad time to allow us to mourn the loss of this lovely man who we were so lucky to have had in our lives.”
