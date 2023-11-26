Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tottenham Hotspur players will be wearing black armbands after the announcement of the death of former playmate and manager Terry Venables.

The club will also be holding a minute's applause prior to kick-off to honour his memory against the afternoon game against Aston Villa.

The tribute is a mark of respect for the former manager. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the club wrote: "The Club is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player and manager Terry Venables.

"Our deepest condolences are with Terry’s friends and family at this incredibly difficult time. In tribute, we shall hold a minute’s applause prior to kick-off and our players will wear black armbands during this afternoon’s fixture against Aston Villa. Rest in peace, Terry."

Venables had a distinguished career as a player who brought two international caps, was in charge of England when they reached the semi-finals of Euro 96. He died at the age of 80 after a long illness.