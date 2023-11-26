Both Gareth Southgate and Ange Postecoglou have paid tribute to former England manager Terry Venables who has died at the age of 80

As a former England manager, it was only fitting that the current England manager Gareth Southgate paid tribute to Terry Venables, who has died at the age of 80. Gareth Southgate said in a statement that “Any player will have great affinity with the manager that gave them their opportunity but it was quickly evident playing for Terry Venables that he was an outstanding coach and manager.

“He was open-minded, forward-thinking, enjoyed life to the full and created a brilliant environment with England that allowed his players to flourish and have one of the most memorable tournaments in England history.

“A brilliant man who made people feel special. I’m very sad to hear of his passing and my thoughts are with Yvette and all of his family.”

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has paid tribute to former Spurs manager Terry Venables ahead of their match against Aston Villa today. Spurs are wearing black armbands and holding a minute’s applause as a tribute to Terry Venables. Ange told Sky Sports that “If you’re asking about a person who embodies everything this football club has always wanted to be, it is Terry.

“It wasn’t just about the way he managed or coached, it was the person he was.

“He influenced Australia as well.