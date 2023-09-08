Gareth Southgate’s existing England contact runs out at the end of 2024

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The England national team could be searching for a new manager next summer as Gareth Southgate considers his long term future as Three Lions boss after a seven-year stint in the managerial hot seat.

Reports from the Daily Mail claim that Southgate is likely to step down from his role as England boss after the European Championships and his existing contract expires at the end of 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southgate remains a polarising figure with England supporters, on one hand he boasts the best record of any Three Lions boss in recent history - he led the nation to a World Cup semi-final in 2018, a European Championship final in 2021 and a World Cup quarter-final in 2022.

On the other hand, some sections of the fan base criticise Southgate for his failure to beat the elite national teams and he is criticised for tournament defeats to Croatia, Italy and France which ended his hopes of glory in the last three tournaments.

The role of England manager is often dubbed the impossible job by football experts due to the pressure and demands of achieving success, and as of yet no manager has been able to add to England’s solitary 1966 World Cup title.

But who is the favourite to succeed Southgate in the England hotseat?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Next England manager odds

Graham Potter - 7/1

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter is the hot favourite to succeed Gareth Southgate in the England dugout and he is currently without a club.

Potter rose to prominence during an incredible seven-year stint in Sweden which saw him propel Ostersund from the fourth tier to the top-flight , whilst also leading them to the Europa League knockout stage. This success prompted a move to Swansea City, who he steered to a 10th place finish in the Championship.

Potter’s eye-catching style of football caught the attention of Premier League outfit Brighton and it was this spell in the South Coast which earned him worldwide recognition.

Overall Potter is credited with leading the Seagulls to a club record finish of 9th in the Premier League, while he laid the foundations for a European finish for successor Roberto De Zerbi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His spell at Chelsea was unsuccessful and he won just 12 of his 31 competitive matches.

Eddie Howe - 8/1

Eddie Howe is currently viewed as one of the top English managers and over the last 18 months he has guided Newcastle from bottom of the Premier League to Champions League qualification.

Howe has a history of developing players and improving their all-round game and this was also shown at Bournemouth who he guided from League 2 to the Premier League across two spells.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Howe is tasked with guiding Newcastle to their first Champions League campaign since the days of Bobby Robson, who also managed the Three Lions during the 1980s.

Lee Carsley - 8/1

England’s last managerial appointment came from the under 21 team and there are rumours that Lee Carsley could follow in the footsteps of Gareth Southgate.

The former Republic of Ireland international has had a number of coaching roles at Manchester City, Birmingham City and Brentford but he has been involved in the England set up since 2020.

Carsley led England’s under 21 team to their first European Championship triumph since 1984 and his team did not concede a single goal throughout the entire tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Carsley’s relationship and familiarity with the next generation of talent could prove a decisive factor in the appointment.

Pep Guardiola - 10/1

According to the Daily Mail, Pep Guardiola is the FA’s dream choice to replace Gareth Southgate in the England dugout and it’s easy to see why given his track record of silverware.

The Spaniard is one of the most successful managers in the history of football and has won titles with the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City, whilst breaking each league’s record points tally.

He has lifted the Champions League on three different occasions and has dominated English football since arriving in Manchester in 2016.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Guardiola is praised for his ability to develop young players and turn them into superstars and he has proven that with England internationals such as Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, John Stones and former City star Raheem Sterling.

Sarina Wiegman - 10/1

Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman has been linked with an unconventional switch to men’s football with England.

Wiegman has an incredible record at international level as a manager in the final of all of her last four major tournaments with both Netherlands and England.

She has won two European Championships as a manager and has been runner-up in back-to-back World Cups. Her recent success has earned her The Best FIFA Women’s coach award for the third time in her career.

Steve Cooper - 11/1

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is another name with experience at international level and he worked as the coach of England’s Under 16 and 17 teams.

He guided the Under-17 team to World Cup glory in 2017 and harnessed the talents of players like Phil Foden, Rhian Brewster, Morgan Gibbs-White and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Cooper went on to enjoy a successful two year spell and reached the play-offs on back-to-back occasions.