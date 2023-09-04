England are preparing to take on Ukraine and Scotland in a busy international break

The Premier League is taking its first break in play of the new season as each European nation resumes their Euro 2024 qualification campaign.

The break offers some clubs such as Newcastle, Everton and Burnley the chance to regroup after a difficult start to the season. While others such as Man City, Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal will hope to return from the international break without any fresh injury concerns as they look to continue their excellent starts to the season. The upcoming international break will play a crucial role in deciding the 24 teams that will compete in Euro 2024 next summer and the likes of England and Scotland are hopeful of extending their 100 percent record as we approach the business stage of qualification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But how long is this summer's international break and what are the key fixtures for fans to watch out for? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the international break?

The first international break of the 2023/24 season has arrived just four weekends into the new season and just three days after transfer deadline day.

The break officially starts on Monday 4 September and runs until Tuesday 12 September.

Key fixtures

Euro 2020 finalists England have enjoyed an excellent start to their qualification campaign which has seen them beat reigning champions Italy, Ukraine, North Macedonia and Malta.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In that period, the Three Lions have scored 15 goals and conceded just one goal.

England have recorded a perfect four wins from four games in their Euro 2024 qualification campaign. (Getty Images)

Gareth Southgate’s men will hope to maintain that record with a challenging away fixture against Ukraine at the Stadion Miejski Wroclaw in Poland on Saturday 9 September.

Scotland are also in pole position to qualify for Euro 2024 and they will be the favourites to extend their 100 percent record against Cyprus on Friday 8 September. The Cypriots have lost all three of their opening qualifiers.

Euro 2016 semi-finalists Wales have had a much less promising start to their Euro 2024 qualification campaign and they have won just one of their opening four matches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rob Page’s side will be hopeful of boosting their chances with a victory away to Latvia on Monday 11 September. Their opponents have lost all three of their qualifiers so far.

Northern Ireland also face a crucial round of fixtures in this summers’ international break. Michael O’Neill side have recorded just one win from their opening three qualifiers. They travel to Slovakia on Thursday 7 September, before travelling to Kazakhstan on Sunday 10 September.

Other key fixtures

England and Scotland will take part in just one qualification match during the international break, but their schedules are far from finished after the weekend as the two old rivals collide in an international friendly on Tuesday 12 September.