Charlton have won just one of their opening five League One matches

Charlton Athletic became the first English club to sack their manager this season after Dean Holden’s departure on Monday 28 August.

The 43-year-old had been in charge at The Valley since December 2022 and he initially made a strong impression to steer the club to a 10th place finish.

Charlton were many people’s dark horses for promotion this season after a busy transfer window, but they have won just one of their opening five league games and Holden leaves the club 19th in the League One table.

Charlton chairman James Rodwell said: “I would like to thank Dean and his staff for their hard work and dedication and sincerely wish them all the best in their future careers.

“Dean's work in steering the club clear of relegation last season should not be forgotten, nor his development of many younger players.”

Jason Pearce will take temporary charge of the club while they search for their fifth different boss in two and a half years.

Charlton have added a number of high profile signings to their team this summer such as Harry Itsed and Alfie May.

Their owners will undoubtedly still have ambitions of a promotion push this season, but who is the favourite to succeed Holden in the Charlton hotseat?

Here is everything you need to know.

Who is the favourite to become the next Charlton manager?

Former Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has emerged as the bookmakers favourite to take on the managerial role at Charlton Athletic.

Cowley is 7/4 favourite to take on the Charlton role according to Footy Accumulators.

Cowley started his managerial career at Concord Rangers where he won three promotions inside a seven year stint. He followed that up with one season at Braintree Town before joining Lincoln City.

Cowley is best remembered for his success at Lincoln where he came the first manager in the non-league to reach the quarter-final of the FA Cup in over a century.

He also guided the club from the National League to League One in a three year period.

Cowley has had spells at both Huddersfield and Portsmouth in recent seasons but has been out of management since January 2023.

Who else is tipped to take the manager's job at Charlton Athletic?

Michael Appleton - 11/4

Michael Appleton’s odds have been slashed from 12/1 to 11/4 for the job at Charlton.

Appleton has experience with the likes of Portsmouth, Blackpool, Blackburn Rovers, Oxford United and Lincoln City.

He is best known for his successful three year spell with Oxford United which saw him earn promotion from League Two, whilst also reaching two EFL Trophy finals.

He has been out of football management since January 2023 after an unsuccessful second spell at Blackpool.

Lee Johnson - 4/1

Lee Johnson has only recently been sacked by Hibs at the weekend, but he has already being linked with an immediate return to management.

The 42-year-old has worked at five clubs during his 10-year managerial career including Oldham Athletic, Barnsley, Bristol City, Sunderland and Hibs.

Johnson’s best spell in management came at Bristol City between 2016 and 2020 where he steered the club from a relegation battle to a play-off push.

He briefly enjoyed success at Sunderland by winning the EFL trophy but he was unable to steer the club to promotion after a play-off semi-final defeat to Lincoln City.

Johnson led Hibs to a fifth place finish in his first year in the dugout but was sacked at the start of the season after a run of five defeats from nine games in all competitions.