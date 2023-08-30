Hibs sacked manager Lee Johnson just nine matches into the new season

Hibs are searching for their sixth manager in less than five years after the sacking of Lee Johnson.

Johnson kicked off the season with five defeats from his opening nine games in all competitions, which included a 5-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the Europa Conference League playoff and a 3-2 defeat at home to Livingston. Johnson’s backroom team members Jamie McAllister and Adam Owen have also left the club signalling a new era at Easter Road as David Gray fills in as caretaker boss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs are bottom of the Scottish Premiership after three league fixtures and they are hoping that a managerial change can turn their fortunes around as they begin preparations for the second leg of their Battle of Britain with Aston Villa. But who is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Lee Johnson at Easter Road?

Who is the favourite for the Hibs manager's job?

Former Hibs boss Neil Lennon is the leading candidate for the vacant role at Easter Road, according to Bet Victor.

Lennon has been out of football management since October 2022 when he was sacked by Cypriot outfit Omonia Nicosia, despite guiding them to their first piece of silverware since 2012.

Lennon enjoyed a successful three-year reign in charge of the Hibees between 2016 and 2019, which saw him lift the Championship title in 2017 before steering them to an impressive fourth place finish in their first year back in the top-flight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 52-year-old’s time in the Scottish capital ended in January 2019, when he was controversially suspended for an internal matter and later cleared with a club statement. That same month Lennon returned to Celtic to replace Brendan Rodgers after his departure to Leicester City.

Lennon told PLZ soccer that he would be open to discussions with the Hibs board over a return. He said: “Of course, because I’ve been there before, it’s a big club with potential. Whether they approach me or not, it might be worth a conversation. There will be loads of applicants for the job, I’m sure and it’s important the board gets it right.”

The former Hibs boss is currently the 4/6 favourite to take on the role after his recent interview.

Who else has been linked with the Hibs job?

A number of managers have been linked with the Hibs job after Lee Johnson’s departure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One name heavily linked with the vacant role is Stevenage boss Steve Evans who has odds of 7/2 to take on the Hibs job according to Bet Victor.

The 60-year-old spent the entirety of his playing career in Scotland but he has only ever managed in England. He has won promotion with the likes of Boston United, Crawley Town, Rotherham United and most recently Stevenage.

His team have made an impressive start to life in the third-tier by winning three of their opening five league matches.

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson is another potential candidate for a move to Easter Road. He guided the Buddies to a sixth place finish in the Scottish Premiership last term and has odds of 5/1 to take over at Hibs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former Celtic captain Scott Brown has also been linked with the vacant role.

Brown came through the Hibs academy and played for the first team for five years. He was a member of the team which won the Scottish League Cup, before a successful 14 year stay at Celtic.

He has been in charge of Fleetwood Town since August 2022 and he led the Fisherman to a 13th place finish in League One last term.