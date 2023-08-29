Emma Raducunu will not compete at the US Open this year

Emma Raducunu enjoyed an astonishing breakout year in 2021 by becoming the US Open champion at just 18 years of age.

In doing so, she became the first female to win a Grand Slam title since Virgina Wade in 1977 and she also became the youngest champion since Maria Sharapova in 2004.

Her achievements made her a household name on social media and she amassed a following of over 2.5 million on Instagram.

But the British sensation is a notable omission from this year’s competition and she will not get the chance to pick up her second career Grand Slam.

Here we break down the reasons why Emma Raducanu will not be competing at the US Open this year.

Why is Emma Raducanu not competing at the US Open this year?

Emma Raducanu will be missing from this year’s US Open due to injury issues.

The British superstar was forced to undergo surgery on both of her hands earlier this year. In addition to this the tennis sensation also needed a small procedure on her ankle, which has caused her constant problems in recent years.

Raducanu shared a post on Instagram in May which explained her reasons for taking time out.

She said: “It is safe to say that the last ten months have been difficult as I dealt with a recurring injury on both hands.

“I tried my best to manage the pain and play through it for most of this year and the end of last year by reducing practice load dramatically, missing weeks of training as well as cutting last season short to try and heal it. Unfortunately it is not enough. I’m having a minor procedure done on both hands to resolve the issues.”

Raducanu added: “ I am disappointed to share that I will be out for the next few months and while I am at it I will have another minor procedure that is due on my ankle. It pains me that I will miss the summer events and I tried to downplay the issues so I think all my fans who continued to support me when you did not know the facts. Looking forward to seeing you all back out there.”

When will Emma Raducanu return to tennis?

An exact timeline for Emma Raducanu’s return has not yet been set but a number of sources close to the player suggest that she is targeting a comeback in late September.

The Tennis star is hoping to compete at the Asian Swing which is taking place in China for the first time since 2019. The Guangzhou Open runs from 18 September, with regular tour events in Asia concluding on 22 October.