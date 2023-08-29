Carlos Alcaraz is hoping to build on his Wimbledon success in the US Open.

The US Open is underway and a number of the world’s most talented tennis players are aiming to win the last major Grand Slam of the calendar year.

The US Open is one of the oldest and most prestigious competitions in the tennis world and in recent times the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek and Emma Raducanu have all tasted glory in this tournament.

This year’s competition is set to be the most lucrative to date and stars such as Novak Djokovic, Elena Rybakina and Andy Murray are all battling it out for the record breaking $3million cash prize.

But who is the favourite for glory in the men and women’s singles and can rising superstar Alcaraz continue to dominate on the world stage?

Here is everything you need to know.

Who are the defending champions of the US open?

Carlos Alcaraz is aiming to win back-to-back US Open titles. (Getty Images)

Carlos Alcaraz has enjoyed a wonderful calendar year in tennis which has seen him become the third youngest winner in Wimbledon history.

Alcaraz hit the headlines for his excellent victory over Novak Djokovic, but it was not the first major triumph of his career.

The Spainard’s first taste of Grand Slam success came at last year’s US Open when he defeated Casper Rudd 6-3 in the final.

In doing so, Alcaraz at 19-years-old, became the youngest world number one in the history of tennis.

Iga Swiatek was the champion of the women’s singles and she secured a hard fought 7-6 victory over Ons Jabeur in the final.

The 22-year-old also looks set to dominate the Tennis scene in years to come and she has also won the French Open on three separate ocassions.

Who is the favourite to win the men’s singles?

Novak Djokovic is the outstanding favourite with the bookmakers to win the US Open.

The Serbian has won a record-breaking 23 Grand Slam titles in his glittering career in tennis and he tasted on three occasions in the US Open.

His last title in this competition came in 2018 when he defeated Juan Martin del Potro.

Wimbledon winner and reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz is also tipped to continue his success in this tournament and he is the second favourite for glory.

Alcaraz is hoping to become the first player to win back to back US Open titles since Roger Federer in 2008.

Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev are also seen as contenders.

Here are the top 10 favourites according to SkyBet.

Novak Djokovic - 11/10

Carlos Alcaraz - 2/1

Danill Medvedev - 12/1

Jannik Sinner - 16/1

Alexander Zverev - 33/1

Stefanos Tsitsipas - 33/1

Tommy Paul - 50/1

Hubert Hurkacz - 66/1

Taylor Fritz - 66/1

Casper Rudd - 80/1

Who is the favourite to win the women’s singles?

Iga Swiatek is the outstanding favourite to win back-to-back US Open titles.

The 22-year-old has already tasted success in the French Open earlier this year and she is currently ranked number one in the world.

Aryna Sabalenka is also tipped for glory after her Australian Open triumph. She was beaten in the semi-final of the US Open in both of the last two tournaments.

Cori Gauff, Elen Rybakina and Jessica Pegula are also seen as contenders for glory.

Here are the top 10 favourites for the women’s singles, according to SkyBet.