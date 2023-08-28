Telling news your way
US Open 2023 prize money: how much will winner receive at tennis Grand Slam? Prize money breakdown explained

This year will see a significant increase in the prize money for the US Open

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
3 minutes ago

The US Open begins this week as Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek hope to keep hold of their 2022 titles. The likes of Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter will all be forming part of the British contingent set to hit the courts in New York while 2021 champion Emma Raducanu waits on the sidelines as she continues to recover from her wrist surgeries.

Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz, along with Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff, will be heading the homegrown talent at the upcoming tournament with all four closing in on their first Grand Slam titles.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, the seven-time Grand Slam champion John McEnroe has said he expects to see two new Grand Slam champions in two weeks time: “There are some players that are going to win their first major eventually and I think for the men’s it will be Jannik Sinner. He’s been knocking on the door in tournaments like the Masters. In the women’s, I think Jessica Pegula and it would be great if she could win it.”

So as the changing of the guard in the tennis world continues to take place, here is all you need to know about what this year’s winners are set to take home...

When is the US Open 2023?

The tournament will begin on Monday 28 August and conclude with the women’s final on Saturday 9 August and the men’s final on Sunday 10 August 2023.

What is the US Open 2023 prize money?

For the first time, the US Open prize money has topped $65 million (£51.7 million) breaking the 2022 record of $60 million. With both the men’s and women’s competition receiving the same paycheck, here is how much each tennis star will receive at the tournament:

  • Winner: $3 million
  • Finalist: $1.5 million
  • Semi-finalists: $775,000
  • Quarter-finalists: $455,000
  • Last 16: $284,000
  • Round of 32: $191,000
  • Round of 64: $123,000
  • Round of 128: $81,500

Who is playing in US Open 2023?

The top 32 players in each tournament are seeded, giving them a better shot at facing a lower ranked opponent and therefore making it through to the later rounds. Here are all the seeded players for both the men’s and women’s team.

Here are the seeded players for the men’s competition:

  1. Carlos Alcaraz
  2. Novak Djokovic
  3. Daniil Medvedev
  4. Holger Rune
  5. Casper Ruud
  6. Jannik Sinner
  7. Stefanos Tsitsipas
  8. Andrey Rublev
  9. Taylor Fritz
  10. Frances Tiafoe
  11. Karen Khachanov
  12. Alexander Zverev
  13. Alex de Minaur
  14. Tommy Paul
  15. Felix Auger-Aliassime
  16. Cameron Norrie
  17. Hubert Hurkacz
  18. Lorenzo Musetti
  19. Grigor Dimitrov
  20. Francisco Cerundolo
  21. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
  22. Adrian Mannarino
  23. Nicolas Jarry
  24. Tallon Griekspoor
  25. Alexander Bublik
  26. Dan Evans
  27. Borna Coric
  28. Christopher Eubanks
  29. Ugo Humbert
  30. Tomas Martín Etcheverry
  31. Sebastian Korda
  32. Laslo Djere

Here are the top 32 seeds in the women’s tournament:

  1. Iga Swiatek
  2. Aryna Sabalenka
  3. Jessica Pegula
  4. Elena Rybakina
  5. Ons Jabeur
  6. Coco Gauff
  7. Caroline Garcia
  8. Maria Sakkari
  9. Marketa Vondrousova
  10. Karolina Muchova
  11. Petra Kvitova
  12. Barbora Krejcikova
  13. Daria Kasatkina
  14. Liudmila Samsonova
  15. Belinda Bencic
  16. Veronika Kudermetova
  17. Madison Keys
  18. Victoria Azarenka
  19. Beatriz Haddad Maia
  20. Jeļena Ostapenko
  21. Donna Vekic
  22. Ekaterina Alexandrova
  23. Zheng Qinwen
  24. Magda Linette
  25. Karolina Pliskova
  26. Elina Svitolina
  27. Anastasia Potapova
  28. Anhelina Kalinina
  29. Elisabetta Cocciaretto
  30. Sorana Cirstea
  31. Marie Bouzkova
  32. Elise Mertens
