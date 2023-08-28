This year will see a significant increase in the prize money for the US Open

The US Open begins this week as Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek hope to keep hold of their 2022 titles. The likes of Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter will all be forming part of the British contingent set to hit the courts in New York while 2021 champion Emma Raducanu waits on the sidelines as she continues to recover from her wrist surgeries.

Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz, along with Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff, will be heading the homegrown talent at the upcoming tournament with all four closing in on their first Grand Slam titles.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, the seven-time Grand Slam champion John McEnroe has said he expects to see two new Grand Slam champions in two weeks time: “There are some players that are going to win their first major eventually and I think for the men’s it will be Jannik Sinner. He’s been knocking on the door in tournaments like the Masters. In the women’s, I think Jessica Pegula and it would be great if she could win it.”

So as the changing of the guard in the tennis world continues to take place, here is all you need to know about what this year’s winners are set to take home...

When is the US Open 2023?

The tournament will begin on Monday 28 August and conclude with the women’s final on Saturday 9 August and the men’s final on Sunday 10 August 2023.

What is the US Open 2023 prize money?

For the first time, the US Open prize money has topped $65 million (£51.7 million) breaking the 2022 record of $60 million. With both the men’s and women’s competition receiving the same paycheck, here is how much each tennis star will receive at the tournament:

Winner : $3 million

: $3 million Finalist : $1.5 million

: $1.5 million Semi-finalists : $775,000

: $775,000 Quarter-finalists : $455,000

: $455,000 Last 16 : $284,000

: $284,000 Round of 32 : $191,000

: $191,000 Round of 64 : $123,000

: $123,000 Round of 128: $81,500

Who is playing in US Open 2023?

The top 32 players in each tournament are seeded, giving them a better shot at facing a lower ranked opponent and therefore making it through to the later rounds. Here are all the seeded players for both the men’s and women’s team.

Here are the seeded players for the men’s competition:

Carlos Alcaraz Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Holger Rune Casper Ruud Jannik Sinner Stefanos Tsitsipas Andrey Rublev Taylor Fritz Frances Tiafoe Karen Khachanov Alexander Zverev Alex de Minaur Tommy Paul Felix Auger-Aliassime Cameron Norrie Hubert Hurkacz Lorenzo Musetti Grigor Dimitrov Francisco Cerundolo Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Adrian Mannarino Nicolas Jarry Tallon Griekspoor Alexander Bublik Dan Evans Borna Coric Christopher Eubanks Ugo Humbert Tomas Martín Etcheverry Sebastian Korda Laslo Djere

Here are the top 32 seeds in the women’s tournament: