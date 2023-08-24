John Isner competing in the longest-ever tennis match

The American tennis star John Isner has announced that he will retire from the sport after playing one last US Open.

The 38-year-old - who is 6ft 10in tall - previously reached a career high of eighth in the ATP rankings, has served a record 14,411 aces in his time, winning 16 singles titles and competed in the longest tennis match in history at Wimbledon in 2010.

In his retirement announcement, Isner said: “After 17 years on the ATP Tour, it’s time to say goodbye to professional tennis. This transition won’t be easy but I’m looking forward to every second of it with my amazing family.

“The US Open will be my final event. Time to lace ‘em up one last time.”

Born in Greensboro, North Carolina, Isner has long been considered one of the best servers ever to play on the ATP Tour. The 38-year-old holds the record for hitting the ATP’s fastest “official” serve ever, and third-fastest on record in tennis at 157.2mph.

Isner has previously reached the Australian Open and French Open fourth rounds; the US Open quarter-finals and in 2018 he reached the semi-final of Wimbledon. Alongside his 16 career titles, which include the 2018 Miami Open, he also has eight doubles titles to his name.

However, he will arguably be best known for that 2010 match against Nicolas Mahut at Wimbledon. Isner finally beat the Frenchman 6-4 3-6 6-7 7-6 70-68 after 11 hours and five minutes. The match took place over three days and the American served a record 113 aces during the epic.

Isner was the top-ranked American man in the year-end rnakings between 2012-2020 and finished inside the top 20 for a decade from 2010.

What is Isner’s career earnings?

According to the ATP tour, Isner is the 21st highest earner and has taken home $22,296,808. The highest on the list, is unsurprisingly Novak Djokovic who sits with career earnigns of $172,281,484.

When is the US Open?